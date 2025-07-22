Technology News
Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know

Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathaiis a story about a middle-class boy living on his daily wages as a painter.

Updated: 22 July 2025 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai,starring Dulquer Salman and Nikhila Vimal is now on Aha Tamil

Highlights
  • A painter leads a simple life, sharing an apartment with friends
  • After seeing her picture in the news, he falls in love with a girl
  • He is set on a mission with his friends that leads to many comical events
Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai, featuring Dulquer Salman and Nikhila Vimal in the lead role, is streaming now on Aha Tamil. The movie covers the story of a middle-class boy who is a painter living with a group of boys in a shared apartment. He falls in love with Diya when he sees her on the news. He is on a mission to find her, as he is in love just through that one picture. The movie has a fun romantic angle to it.

When and Where to watch Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai?

The movie Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai, featuring Dalquer Salmaan as Laalu and Nikhila Vimal as Diyu, is now streaming on Aha Tamil.

Cast and Crew of Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai

Directed by B. C Noufal, and written by Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and starring Dalqueer Salmaan, Nikhila Vimal, Vishnu, Shoubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Renji Panicker, Samyuktha Menon, Arun Kurian, Bibin George, Dileesh Pothan, Resmi Anil, Ashokan Ponnamma Babu, Resmi Boban, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Hariprasanth and Janardanan and others.

The Storyline

Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai follows the story of a boy named Lallu who is a painter and lives on daily wages along with his friends. He is on the lookout for a girl to get married to and falls in love with one when he sees her on the news. Here's the twist: it's news of her missing. Still, on seeing her picture, he is mesmerised. On a mission to find and confess his love for her. In this journey, his friends contribute, leading to some comedy scenes and actions, a love so mad that it can be felt in this movie.

Reception

Oru Yamanin Kadhal Kathai, a rom-comrom-comrom-com, where a boy is on a journey to find a girl, as by only seeing her picture, he is in love, is now streaming on Aha Tamil. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.1/10.

 

Comments

