Technology News
English Edition

Dude OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know About Pradeep Rangathan Starrer Movie

Dude is a new Tamil movie ready for its theatrical release in October.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 July 2025 12:05 IST
Dude OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know About Pradeep Rangathan Starrer Movie

The movie might be available on this popular OTT platform

Highlights
  • Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, hits theatres this
  • Dude is a romantic action comedy releasing in October, starring Pradeep,
  • The poster hints at a fun mix of action, comedy, and romance
Advertisement

Dude is directed by Keertiswaran, and stars Pradeep Rangathan and Mamitha Baiju as the leads, a romantic action comedy is all set for its theatrical release in October. After its theatrical release, it will stream on an OTT platform.  It is one of the most highly anticipated Tamil movies of the year, and fans who appreciated Pradeep Rangathan's work in Dragon. While the movie's storyline and other details are not yet revealed, the film will hit the Diwali battle as fans get excited.

When and where to watch, Dude?

Dude, starring Pradeep Rangathan in the lead role, as fans are highly anticipating him after his stellar performance in Dragon, is set to release in theatres this October. Interestingly, multiple reports suggest that the movie might be available for streaming on Netflix, once the theatrical run is finished. That said, there is no official confirmation for the same, so we suggest you take this report with a pinch of salt.

Cast and Crew

The movie is written and directed by Keerthiswaran, Produced by Y. Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni, composed by Sai Abhyankkar, and other additional crew members comprising Editorial, Costume and other departments. The cast includes Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, and additional cast members.

The Storyline of Dude

The movie will have its theatrical release in theatres in October. This Tamil drama is written and directed by Keerthiswaran and stars Pradeep Rangathan in the lead role. Pradeep had directed Comali and made an acting debut in Love Today and Drangon, and since then, became a fan favourite. In this movie, he is cast opposite Mamitha Baiju. The movie's theme is an action romantic comedy, as the plot is still wrapped through the colorful banners, it is evident that it is a promising, youthful and entertaining affair. Fans can expect a rush of action, emotions, and romance.

Reception

Dude is an upcoming Tamil movie, featuring Pradeep Rangathan and directed by Keertiswaran. It is all set to hit the theatres in October, and after that, it makes its OTT debut on Netflix.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dude, Pradeep Rangathan, Mamitha Baiju, Romantic, Action, Comedy, Dragon, OTT Release, Netflix, Entertainment News
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pokémon Presents Livestream Set for Tuesday: How to Watch, What to Expect
ChatGPT Users Reportedly Send More Than 2.5 Billion Prompts Daily

Related Stories

Dude OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know About Pradeep Rangathan Starrer Movie
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  6. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  7. Tencent's Hunyuan Team Releases New Explorable World Generating AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »