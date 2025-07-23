Dude is directed by Keertiswaran, and stars Pradeep Rangathan and Mamitha Baiju as the leads, a romantic action comedy is all set for its theatrical release in October. After its theatrical release, it will stream on an OTT platform. It is one of the most highly anticipated Tamil movies of the year, and fans who appreciated Pradeep Rangathan's work in Dragon. While the movie's storyline and other details are not yet revealed, the film will hit the Diwali battle as fans get excited.

When and where to watch, Dude?

Dude, starring Pradeep Rangathan in the lead role, as fans are highly anticipating him after his stellar performance in Dragon, is set to release in theatres this October. Interestingly, multiple reports suggest that the movie might be available for streaming on Netflix, once the theatrical run is finished. That said, there is no official confirmation for the same, so we suggest you take this report with a pinch of salt.

Cast and Crew

The movie is written and directed by Keerthiswaran, Produced by Y. Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni, composed by Sai Abhyankkar, and other additional crew members comprising Editorial, Costume and other departments. The cast includes Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, Hridhu Haroon, Dravid Selvam, and additional cast members.

The Storyline of Dude

The movie will have its theatrical release in theatres in October. This Tamil drama is written and directed by Keerthiswaran and stars Pradeep Rangathan in the lead role. Pradeep had directed Comali and made an acting debut in Love Today and Drangon, and since then, became a fan favourite. In this movie, he is cast opposite Mamitha Baiju. The movie's theme is an action romantic comedy, as the plot is still wrapped through the colorful banners, it is evident that it is a promising, youthful and entertaining affair. Fans can expect a rush of action, emotions, and romance.

Reception

Dude is an upcoming Tamil movie, featuring Pradeep Rangathan and directed by Keertiswaran. It is all set to hit the theatres in October, and after that, it makes its OTT debut on Netflix.