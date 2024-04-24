Grand Theft Auto 5 has received multiple updates over the years, adding new content, missions, heists and more to GTA Online, but the game has never received a story expansion since its initial release in 2013. Past reports have mentioned scrapped plans for story DLCs for the game, and more recently leaked database file from GTA 5 suggested that developers Rockstar Games cancelled a story mode DLC related to Trevor, one of the game's three main protagonists. Now, the actor who played the eccentric character in GTA 5 has said that he “shot some stuff” for a Trevor DLC that never saw the light of day.

In a GTA 5 Q&A stream featuring Steven Ogg, Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno, who played the game's three protagonists Trevor, Michael and Franklin, respectively, the actors revealed a few details about planned story expansion for the game. While Luke mentioned that Rockstar initially planned to continue the stories of the three career criminals, Ogg detailed a Trevor-focussed DLC that was in the works.

“I forget if it was DLC, I have no idea, but Trevor was going to be undercover. He works for the feds. And we did shoot some of that stuff, with ‘James Bond Trevor,'” Ogg said in the stream. “And we shot some stuff, and then it just disappeared, and they never did it and they never followed up on it,” he added.

Ogg was likely referring to the Trevor DLC that was discovered when GTA 5 database file leaked in November 2023. The leaked file included a string related to Trevor, hinting at a story mode expansion for the game.

Back in 2014, Rockstar had teased “some very exciting Story Mode DLC and much more” in a newswire post, but the studio instead shifted its focus on providing new updates for GTA Online and directed resources to the development of Red Dead Redemption 2, later confirming that GTA 5 would not receive a story-based expansion. “...we did not feel single-player expansions were either possible or necessary, but we may well do them for future projects,” Rockstar had told Game Informer in 2017.

Rockstar Games have notably done ambitious story expansions for their past games. Grand Theft Auto 4 received two major story additions in The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, both of which added new protagonists, characters and story, interconnected with the main game.

