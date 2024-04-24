Technology News
A leaked GTA 5 database file last year also included a string related to Trevor, hinting at a story mode expansion for the game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 April 2024 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Steven Off gave his likeness and voice to Trevor, one of GTA 5's three protagonists

  • GTA 5 was initially released in 2013
  • Grand Theft Auto 4 received two major story expansions
  • Rockstar is set to release GTA 6 sometime next year
Grand Theft Auto 5 has received multiple updates over the years, adding new content, missions, heists and more to GTA Online, but the game has never received a story expansion since its initial release in 2013. Past reports have mentioned scrapped plans for story DLCs for the game, and more recently leaked database file from GTA 5 suggested that developers Rockstar Games cancelled a story mode DLC related to Trevor, one of the game's three main protagonists. Now, the actor who played the eccentric character in GTA 5 has said that he “shot some stuff” for a Trevor DLC that never saw the light of day.

In a GTA 5 Q&A stream featuring Steven Ogg, Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno, who played the game's three protagonists Trevor, Michael and Franklin, respectively, the actors revealed a few details about planned story expansion for the game. While Luke mentioned that Rockstar initially planned to continue the stories of the three career criminals, Ogg detailed a Trevor-focussed DLC that was in the works.

“I forget if it was DLC, I have no idea, but Trevor was going to be undercover. He works for the feds. And we did shoot some of that stuff, with ‘James Bond Trevor,'” Ogg said in the stream. “And we shot some stuff, and then it just disappeared, and they never did it and they never followed up on it,” he added.

Ogg was likely referring to the Trevor DLC that was discovered when GTA 5 database file leaked in November 2023. The leaked file included a string related to Trevor, hinting at a story mode expansion for the game.

Back in 2014, Rockstar had teased “some very exciting Story Mode DLC and much more” in a newswire post, but the studio instead shifted its focus on providing new updates for GTA Online and directed resources to the development of Red Dead Redemption 2, later confirming that GTA 5 would not receive a story-based expansion. “...we did not feel single-player expansions were either possible or necessary, but we may well do them for future projects,” Rockstar had told Game Informer in 2017.

Rockstar Games have notably done ambitious story expansions for their past games. Grand Theft Auto 4 received two major story additions in The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, both of which added new protagonists, characters and story, interconnected with the main game.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Gemini AI Assistant Could Get a New Floating Window, Automation Features, More: Report

