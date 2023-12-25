Technology News

GTA 5 Source Code, GTA 6 Code, Bully 2 Files Reportedly Leaked

GTA 6 has been confirmed to launch in 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 25 December 2023 15:54 IST
GTA 5 Source Code, GTA 6 Code, Bully 2 Files Reportedly Leaked

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Rockstar Games

GTA 6 (still from trailer) features Lucia and Jason as protagonists

Highlights
  • GTA 6 will first release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • The trailer for the game was revealed earlier this month
  • GTA 5 was released in September 2013
Advertisement

Rockstar Games has seemingly been hit with yet another leak. Several reports have tipped that the complete source code of Grand Theft Auto 5 has been leaked. Reports have also suggested the leak includes GTA 6 codes and files from a rumoured sequel to the company's 2006 game, Bully. Notably, the hacker who helped leak GTA 6 gameplays last year was sentenced to indefinite hospital prison last week. Even the GTA 6 trailer was revealed 15 hours ahead of schedule in response to a leak that had shared the trailer online.

YouTuber SKizzleAXE shared screenshots of the leak in a post on X. It includes GTA 5 source code, which shows an early map for the game. It also suggests that GTA 6 was previously codenamed “Project Americas.” The leak also shows a file for Bully 2, which has long been speculated to launch as the sequel to 2006's Bully.

Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) claims in a post on X that the full extent of the leak is not yet known, but it is expected to result in several technical issues, including but not limited to the launch delay for games like GTA 6. Rockstar Games has not yet made a public comment on the leak. 

Over 90 videos were leaked by teenage hacker Arion Kurtaj in September 2022, which is considered the biggest leak in gaming history. Last week, he was sentenced to an indefinite period in hospital prison based on a mental assessment.

In November this year, a database file from GTA 5, including a string related to Trevor, one of the three main protagonists of the game, and a jet pack, was leaked. A string related to Bully 2, which has been rumoured to be in the works for long, was also leaked. Previously, a 2018 report claimed that the sequel would be released that year. No official announcement about Bully 2 has been made yet.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Grand Theft Auto 6, Grand Theft Auto VI, Grand Theft Auto 5, Grand Theft Auto V, GTA VI, GTA 6, GTA 5, GTA, Grand Theft Auto, Bully 2, Rockstar Games
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Phone 2a Processor, Display, and Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
New AI Model May Predict Human Lifespan: Researchers

Related Stories

GTA 5 Source Code, GTA 6 Code, Bully 2 Files Reportedly Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M1 Chip Goes on Sale at Rs. 46,918, but There's a Catch
  2. Poco M6 5G With Dimensity 6100+ Chip Launched in India at This Price
  3. Redmi Note 13 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  4. Oppo Find X7 Series Complete Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
  5. Redmi Note 13 Series Arrives in India on January 4: What We Know So Far
  6. Nothing Phone 2a SoC, Display, and Camera Details Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 12R Colour Options, Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Launch
  9. Moto G34 5G Debuts With Snapdragon 695, 50-Megapixel Camera: Check Price
  10. Entire iPhone 16 Lineup May Get an A18 Chip, iOS 18 Code Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney, Reliance Sign Non-binding Agreement for India Media Operations Merger: Report
  2. Poor Quality Results for Online Searches Made People Believe Possible Misinformation: Study
  3. New AI Model May Predict Human Lifespan: Researchers
  4. GTA 5 Source Code, GTA 6 Code, Bully 2 Files Reportedly Leaked
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Processor, Display, and Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses as Christmas Ushers 2023 into Finale Week, Altcoins Remain Volatile
  7. Jio Happy New Year 2024 Offer Brings Prepaid Recharge Plan With Extra Validity Benefits: Details
  8. Coinbase Gains Licence to Operate as Virtual Asset Services Provider in France
  9. REPLACE COPY
  10. Telecom Bill 2023: OTT Apps Not Covered Under New Bill, Telecom Minister Reportedly Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »