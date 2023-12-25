GTA 5 Source Code, GTA 6 Code, Bully 2 Files Reportedly Leaked

Rockstar Games has seemingly been hit with yet another leak. Several reports have tipped that the complete source code of Grand Theft Auto 5 has been leaked. Reports have also suggested the leak includes GTA 6 codes and files from a rumoured sequel to the company's 2006 game, Bully. Notably, the hacker who helped leak GTA 6 gameplays last year was sentenced to indefinite hospital prison last week. Even the GTA 6 trailer was revealed 15 hours ahead of schedule in response to a leak that had shared the trailer online.

YouTuber SKizzleAXE shared screenshots of the leak in a post on X. It includes GTA 5 source code, which shows an early map for the game. It also suggests that GTA 6 was previously codenamed “Project Americas.” The leak also shows a file for Bully 2, which has long been speculated to launch as the sequel to 2006's Bully.

Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) claims in a post on X that the full extent of the leak is not yet known, but it is expected to result in several technical issues, including but not limited to the launch delay for games like GTA 6. Rockstar Games has not yet made a public comment on the leak.

Over 90 videos were leaked by teenage hacker Arion Kurtaj in September 2022, which is considered the biggest leak in gaming history. Last week, he was sentenced to an indefinite period in hospital prison based on a mental assessment.

In November this year, a database file from GTA 5, including a string related to Trevor, one of the three main protagonists of the game, and a jet pack, was leaked. A string related to Bully 2, which has been rumoured to be in the works for long, was also leaked. Previously, a 2018 report claimed that the sequel would be released that year. No official announcement about Bully 2 has been made yet.

