Technology News

GTA 6 Trailer Coming This Tuesday, Rockstar Games Confirms

The trailer launch is set to coincide with Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary celebration this month.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 December 2023 22:07 IST
GTA 6 Trailer Coming This Tuesday, Rockstar Games Confirms

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The last Grand Theft Auto game was released in 2013

Highlights
  • GTA 6 trailer drops December 5 at 7:30pm IST/ 9am ET
  • GTA 6 will feature the franchise’s first female protagonist
  • It seems to be set in Vice City, in a fictionalised version of Miami
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release date is finally upon us, as confirmed by Rockstar Games via a tweet. The first footage from the highly-anticipated crime odyssey sequel will be out on Tuesday, December 5, at 7:30pm IST in India/ 9am ET in the US, with the publisher only posting an image of a sunset and palm tree silhouettes — confirming previous claims that it's set in a fictionalised version of Miami, which franchise veterans might recognise as a return to Vice City. With that, it is clear that Geoff Keighley won't be presenting the trailer at The Game Awards 2023, though a teaser or some screenshot drops are always possible.

Not much was known about GTA 6 since a massive data leak from mid-2022, which revealed in-development gameplay of our lead crime couple — allegedly Jason and Lucia — robbing a diner in broad daylight. Yep, this would mark the first female protagonist in the franchise's controversial history, which has, for the most part, portrayed women as sex objects or nagging moms/wives. It is also worth mentioning that Rockstar hasn't revealed an official title for the game yet, merely referring to it as the ‘next Grand Theft Auto,' so it could very well be a spin-off with some outlandish subtitle. The sequel has been a long time coming, with a May earnings call at Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive hinting that the GTA 6 launch window could be set for the fiscal year 2025 (opens in April 2024 in Rockstar's case).

Earlier this month, the studio also scrapped the ‘Social Club' branding from the website, referring to its online multiplayer service as ‘Rockstar Games platform,' in addition to getting rid of the yellow block in its logo — hinting at some big changes to usher in the new era. At the time of writing, the studio has deleted all previous posts from its Instagram account, maintaining only the aforementioned trailer release date banner. As anticipation for GTA 6 grew, GTA Online served as the decade-long cash cow for Rockstar, delivering near-endless multiplayer content that easily rivalled the average AAA live service game. For now, it's unclear whether the existing Social Club members will simply be updated to cater to the new entry or if players will be forced to migrate their data to a new account.

As of October, the 2013-released Grand Theft Auto V has sold 190 million copies worldwide, with minor graphical and performance upgrades to adjust to two whole console generations. Just yesterday, Rockstar confirmed that its remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy will be available to play on Netflix from December 14 onwards — accessible to subscribers of all tiers and playable exclusively on Android, iOS, and the Netflix phone app.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will probably release on the current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series S/X first, before heading to PC — as seen with previous Rockstar entries.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: gta, gta 6, grand theft auto 6, gta 6 trailer, grand theft auto 6 trailer, gta 6 trailer release date, gta 6 release window, gta 6 news, rockstar social club, gta 6 vice city, gta 6 setting, rockstar games, take two interactive, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Xbox Game Pass December 2023: Far Cry 6, Remnant I and II, and More

Related Stories

GTA 6 Trailer Coming This Tuesday, Rockstar Games Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  2. A Brief Look at the Camera Performance of the Upcoming iQoo 12
  3. Poco M6 Pro 5G With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Launched in India: See Price
  4. iQoo 12 Priority Pass Announced Ahead of Launch in India: All Details
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Gets Price Cut in India
  6. iOS 17.1.2 Update With Security Fixes Rolling Out to Apple iPhone Users
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Gets a Permanent Discount in India: See New Price
  8. OnePlus 12 Allegedly Secures Highest Score on AnTuTU Ahead of Launch
  9. Redmi 13C 5G India Variant Set to Launch With This Chipset
  10. Vivo V29 Pro Review: A Good-Looking Mid-Ranger
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 6 Trailer Coming This Tuesday, Rockstar Games Confirms
  2. Xbox Game Pass December 2023: Far Cry 6, Remnant I and II, and More
  3. Apple Plans to Equip All iPhone 16 Models With Revamped Action Button: Report
  4. iQoo 12 Priority Pass Announced: Benefits Include Early Access to the Sale and a Free Vivo TWS
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: Know How Much It Costs Now
  6. Google Chrome Update Fixes High-Severity Zero-Day Vulnerability That Was Actively Exploited
  7. UN to Educate Over 22,000 Staff Members on Blockchain, Web3: Here’s Why
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India Gets a Permanent Price Cut; Now Starts at Rs. 39,999
  9. Realme GT 5 Pro Design Revealed; Teased to Offer 4,500 Nits Peak Brightness
  10. Threads Expands Keyword Search Feature to Users Globally in All Languages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »