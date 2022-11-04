Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • 500 Drones Light Up New York Sky to Celebrate Candy Crush's 10 Year Anniversary

500 Drones Light Up New York Sky to Celebrate Candy Crush's 10-Year Anniversary

The grand display irked New York residents and environmentalists, who said it will disturb the delicate ecological balance.

Edited by Amit Chaturvedi |  Updated: 4 November 2022 17:48 IST
500 Drones Light Up New York Sky to Celebrate Candy Crush's 10-Year Anniversary

The drones celebrated the anniversary of Candy Crush game.

An elaborate drone show lit up the night sky above the New York City on Thursday to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the popular game Candy Crush. According to New York Post, 500 GPS-linked drones were used to form a giant flying advertisement for the game. The choreographed performance lasted for 10 minutes and turned the sky into "the largest screen on the planet". However, the dazzling display led to a controversy with environmentalists saying it led to huge air pollution.

"I think it's outrageous to be spoiling our city's skyline for private profit. It's offensive to New Yorkers, to our local laws, to public safety and to wildlife," the outlet quoted Senator Brad Hoylman as saying.

Some others, like environmentalist Dustin Partridge, feared the light show would disorient thousands of migratory birds.

"The Hudson is an important flyway for birds, and luckily it's been dark," Mr Partridge, the director of conservation and science at NYC Audubon, was quoted as saying by the Post.

New York's aviation laws prohibit even a single drone from soaring high in the sky. But the organisers of the event launched them from across the Hudson River in New Jersey to dodge the laws, said a report in The Verge.

The event was given a special use permit since New Jersey's state parks also have restrictions on flying drones, the outlet further said in its report.

This is not the first time that such a drone light show took place in the area. In June this year, basketball association NBA used the same loophole to launch light drones over the Hudson River.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: New York, drone show, Candy Crush
Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27e India Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
Featured video of the day
Lenovo Yoga 7i: The Real Head-Turner
Advertisement

Related Stories

500 Drones Light Up New York Sky to Celebrate Candy Crush's 10-Year Anniversary
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 72,999: Report
  2. Twitter Down? Users Report Login Issues, Problems Accessing Web Service
  3. Realme 10 4G 'Clash White' Design Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  5. Twitter Temporarily Closes Its Offices After Announcing Layoffs Through Mails
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Reportedly Gets a Discount of Rs. 7,000 at JioMart Offline Stores: All Details
  2. Twitter Temporarily Closes Its Offices After Announcing Layoffs Through Mails
  3. Disney+ Hotstar November 2022: Brahmāstra, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disenchanted, and More
  4. Realme 10 4G Design Revealed Ahead of Launch, Clash White Colour Option Revealed
  5. Elon Musk Takeover: Twitter India Said to Start Laying Off Staff as Part of Global Job Cut
  6. India’s Smartphone Shipments Decline 11 Percent in Q3 2022; Xiaomi Leads With Highest Market Share: Counterpoint
  7. Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Feature 6.7-inch E6 OLED Display, More Specifications Surface
  8. 500 Drones Light Up New York Sky to Celebrate Candy Crush's 10-Year Anniversary
  9. Tesla’s Former India Policy Chief Said to Join Ather Energy as Vice President
  10. Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27e India Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.