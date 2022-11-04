Technology News
Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27e India Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement

Vivo is tipped to unveil Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro in February next year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 4 November 2022 17:39 IST
Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27e India Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V25 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V27 series is reportedly in the works
  • Vivo V27e could be unveiled later than Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro
  • The upcoming series is tipped to include three models

Vivo V27 series is reportedly making its way to the Indian market soon. The lineup could include the regular Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, and Vivo V27e. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone company, but according to a new report, the Vivo V27 and Vivo V27 Pro ​will make their India debut in February next year. They are speculated to be powered by the new-generation MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Vivo V27 series is expected to succeed the Vivo V25 lineup.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Vivo is gearing up to launch Vivo V27 series smartphones next year. It will reportedly introduce Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e in February next year. The Vivo V27e, on the other hand, could arrive at a later date. All the upcoming models are rumoured to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity chips. However, the company is yet to reveal any details regarding the launch of the Vivo V27 series.

The new series will reportedly succeed the Vivo V25 lineup. The upcoming Vivo V27 series phones could bring design and hardware upgrades over this year's Vivo V25 series which currently includes Vivo V25, Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25e.

The vanilla Vivo V25 5G was unveiled in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Vivo V25 Pro has been priced at Rs. 35,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage, while the price of Vivo V25e has been set at MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in Malaysia.

The Vivo V25 5G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Vivo V25 Pro, meanwhile, comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. It has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. On the other hand, the Vivo V25e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and features 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,404) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27e, Vivo V27 Series, Vivo V25, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25e
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, Vivo V27e India Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
