Solar Storm to Trigger Northern Lights in US: Visibility, Timing & Impact

A geomagnetic storm may bring auroras to mid-latitude regions tonight, with potential sightings in New York.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 March 2025 22:00 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Highlights
  • Solar storm may cause auroras in mid-latitudes, including New York
  • NOAA predicts G1 storm, but stronger G2 conditions are possible
  • Best viewing time: March 4-5, away from city lights
A solar storm is set to reach Earth tonight, with potential geomagnetic activity that could make the northern lights visible as far south as New York and Idaho. The event is the result of a coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun, which was recorded on March 1. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has classified this as a G1-level geomagnetic storm, with a possibility of stronger G2 conditions. As a result, skywatchers in mid-latitudes may witness the aurora borealis in areas where the skies remain clear.

Geomagnetic Storm Forecast and Impact

According to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center, the CME is expected to make contact with Earth's magnetic field between March 4 and March 5. The intensity of the storm is predicted to peak between 7:00 p.m. EST and 10:00 p.m. EST on March 5. While a G1 storm is considered minor, space weather physicist Tamitha Skov has indicated that G2 storm conditions remain a possibility, increasing the chances of a more widespread auroral display.

Geomagnetic storms occur when charged particles from the Sun interact with Earth's magnetosphere, potentially affecting satellite communications, power grids, and GPS accuracy. Experts have advised that radio operators, GPS users, and drone pilots may experience signal disruptions, especially during nighttime hours when such interference is more pronounced.

Visibility and Viewing Conditions

As per reports, aurora visibility will largely depend on atmospheric clarity and light pollution levels. NOAA's storm classification system places G1 storms as minor, meaning that the northern lights will likely be seen closer to high-latitude regions. If G2 storm conditions occur, visibility could extend further south. Observers are advised to find dark locations away from city lights for the best viewing experience.

For real-time updates and forecasts, space weather monitoring agencies continue to track the storm's progression.

Comments

Further reading: Solar Storm, Northern Lights, Geomagnetic Storm, NOAA, Aurora Borealis, Space Weather, New York, Idaho
