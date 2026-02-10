Technology News
Arc Raiders' Update 1.15.0 Adds New Event, Map Condition and Cosmetics

Arc Raiders launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 30.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 February 2026 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: Embark Studios

Embark Studios has also released a hotfix for the duplication bug in Arc Raiders

  • Arc Raiders is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • The update adds two new cosmetic sets to Arc Raiders
  • Embark Studios revealed a four-month content roadmap in January
Arc Raiders, the hit extraction shooter from Embark Studios, is getting an update that will add a new limited-time event, a returning map condition, and new cosmetics to the game. Update 1.15.0 rolls out February 10 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The Arc Raiders update also brings several bug fixes and improvements.

Arc Raiders Update 1.15.0 Now Live

Embark announced the update on Tuesday on the Arc Raiders website and its social media channels. Update 1.15.0 is now live, bringing a new “Shared Watch” event to the extraction shooter. The PvE focussed event will reward players for destroying, assisting, and damaging Arc robots. No rewards will be given out for PvP encounters, Embark said. The Shared Watch event will be live from February 10 to February 24.

The update also marks the return of the Cold Snap map condition, which was introduced for a limited time with the game's December update. The map condition, which covers Arc Raiders' maps in a blizzard, bringing harsher conditions and better loot, is back in rotation across outdoor maps in the game.

Finally, the update is adding two new cosmetic sets to the in-game store: The Vulpine set and the The Slugger set. Arc Raiders is also getting a host of content and bug fixes as part of the update.

Additionally, Embark also announced that it was rolling out a hotfix for the quick use item duplication bug in the game that was found recently. The studio said that players who had exploited the bug will be further reviewed and may face possible penalties.

The latest update arrives days after the game's Headwinds update that was rolled out on January 27. That update added solo vs squads matchmaking options for players above level 40, along with a new player project and a new minor map condition that are still live in Arc Raiders.

Last month, Embark also shared the four-month content roadmap for Arc Raiders, promising major new content drops through April. The Escalation roadmap will bring a major update later this month that will introduce a new map condition, new Arc robot, Raider deck, player project, and map update. More content updates will follow in March April, finally adding a brand-new map to the game.

Arc Raiders released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 30, 2025. The game has since sold over 12 million copies.

Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More






