Arc Raiders is finally getting a new map as part of its Riven Tides major update on Tuesday. Alongside the titular Riven Tides map, the update will introduce a new Arc enemy, a new minor map condition, events, cosmetics and more. Riven Tides is the final update in the four-month content roadmap shared by developer Embark Studios in January.

The studio detailed the major update in a blog post on the Arc Raiders website on Monday. Riven Tides update will add the first new map to the extraction shooter since November 2025. The slow release of new content and maps has led to Arc Raiders losing much of its player base in recent months.

Riven Tides Update Details

The Riven Tides map will be Arc Raiders' sixth map; the PvPvE shooter launched with four maps on October 30, 2025. The new coastal map features an abandoned shoreline and points of interest that include the Exodus port, the Panorama Azzurro hotel and more.

Along with the map, Arc Raiders also gets a new flying Arc enemy called Arc Turbine. These machines hover over the map and largely remain docile. But players can expect a “totally unique” fight if they get close to one of these Arcs. Arc Turbines have “brutal” defensive capabilities and pose a new challenge, Embark said.

The Riven Tides update also brings a new minor map condition, Beachcombing. With the map condition live, players can sweep a detector on the beach and discover buried loot.

Additionally, the update includes two new fall mitigation items that can potentially change Arc Raiders' gameplay. These include the crash mat and the power descender. A new limited-time event and a new player project will also be added to the game as part of the update. Finally, two new cosmetic sets will be added to the in-game store, with more on the way in May.

Arc Turbine is a new machine coming with the Riven Tides update

Photo Credit: Embark Studios

Riven Tides is the final Arc Raiders update scheduled as part of the Escalation roadmap revealed in January. Embark will likely reveal a new content roadmap for the rest of the year in the coming weeks.

Arc Raiders has lost a big chunk of its player base on Steam over the past few months owing to a lack of new maps and content. While Embark has released smaller updates, introducing new Arc machines and map conditions, players have complained about the slow cadence of major updates. The Riven Tides update will roll out across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on April 28.