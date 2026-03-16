Arc Raiders, the hit extraction shooter from Embark Studios, launched in October last year and faced criticism for its use of AI-generated voice lines. Months after the game's launch, Embark CEO Patrick Söderlund has said the studio re-recorded some of the AI voices with human performers and has acknowledged the “quality difference” between the two.

Arc Raiders' AI Voice Lines Re-Recorded

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Söderlund said Arc Raiders now has fewer AI voice lines than it had at launch.

“We re-recorded some of the lines post-launch and made them with real voices," Söderlund told the publication in a recent interview.

Embark faced flak in the weeks following the launch of Arc Raiders for the use of AI-generated voice lines in the game. According to the studio, some voice lines in Arc Raiders utilised licensed human voices generated via text-to-speech tools. While Söderlund maintained that the AI voice lines were mostly utilised for the in-game ping system audio, but acknowledged that re-recorded human voices were much better.

“There is a quality difference. A real professional actor is better than AI; that's just how it is,” he said.

The executive said Embark used AI as a production tool to test things internally and didn't “necessarily believe in replacing humans with AI all the time.”

Arc Raiders has been a major success for Sweden-based Embark Studios. The PvPvE extraction shooter has sold over 12 million copies since it launched on October 30 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Embark has continued to provide regular post-launch updates for Arc Raiders, releasing several patches that have added new content to the game. In January, Embark shared a four-month content roadmap for the game, confirming new Arc robots, map conditions, rewards, and a new map that will be released as part of an update in April.

Most recently, Embark rolled out Update 1.19.0 to Arc Raiders, that added a new cosmetic to the game, along with a host of gameplay fixes.