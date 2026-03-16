Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Arc Raiders' AI Voice Lines Were Re Recorded by Human Actors After Launch, Says Embark CEO

Arc Raiders' AI Voice Lines Were Re-Recorded by Human Actors After Launch, Says Embark CEO

"There is a quality difference. A real professional actor is better than AI; that's just how it is,” Embark Studios CEO said.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 March 2026 19:07 IST
Arc Raiders' AI Voice Lines Were Re-Recorded by Human Actors After Launch, Says Embark CEO

Photo Credit: Embark Studios

Arc Raiders included AI-generated voice lines at launch

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Arc Raiders launched on October 30 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • The extraction shooter has sold over 12 million copies
  • Arc Raiders was criticised for using AI-generated voice lines
Advertisement

Arc Raiders, the hit extraction shooter from Embark Studios, launched in October last year and faced criticism for its use of AI-generated voice lines. Months after the game's launch, Embark CEO Patrick Söderlund has said the studio re-recorded some of the AI voices with human performers and has acknowledged the “quality difference” between the two.

Arc Raiders' AI Voice Lines Re-Recorded

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Söderlund said Arc Raiders now has fewer AI voice lines than it had at launch.

“We re-recorded some of the lines post-launch and made them with real voices," Söderlund told the publication in a recent interview.

Embark faced flak in the weeks following the launch of Arc Raiders for the use of AI-generated voice lines in the game. According to the studio, some voice lines in Arc Raiders utilised licensed human voices generated via text-to-speech tools. While Söderlund maintained that the AI voice lines were mostly utilised for the in-game ping system audio, but acknowledged that re-recorded human voices were much better.

“There is a quality difference. A real professional actor is better than AI; that's just how it is,” he said.

The executive said Embark used AI as a production tool to test things internally and didn't “necessarily believe in replacing humans with AI all the time.”

Arc Raiders has been a major success for Sweden-based Embark Studios. The PvPvE extraction shooter has sold over 12 million copies since it launched on October 30 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Embark has continued to provide regular post-launch updates for Arc Raiders, releasing several patches that have added new content to the game. In January, Embark shared a four-month content roadmap for the game, confirming new Arc robots, map conditions, rewards, and a new map that will be released as part of an update in April.

Most recently, Embark rolled out Update 1.19.0 to Arc Raiders, that added a new cosmetic to the game, along with a host of gameplay fixes.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Arc Raiders, Embark Studios, AI
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple's iPhone 19e Said to Launch in 2028 With Upgraded LPTO OLED Display

Related Stories

Arc Raiders' AI Voice Lines Were Re-Recorded by Human Actors After Launch, Says Embark CEO
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 6 Series India Launch Teased as New Model Surfaces Online
  2. Claude Is Doubling the Usage Limits for the Next Two Weeks: Details
  3. iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  4. Poco X8 Pro Series Camera, Display Features Revealed a Day Before Launch
  5. JBL Grip Portable Speaker With Up to 12 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Realme 16T 5G Bags BIS Certification, India Launch May Be Around the Corner
  7. Huawei Teases an Imminent Return to India With the Launch of This Tablet
  8. Why Apple's MacBook Neo Is Unlikely to Get a Touchscreen Anytime Soon
  9. Realme C100 5G Retailer Listing Reveals Pricing and Features
  10. Samsung Begins Testing Android 17-Based One UI 9 on Galaxy S26 Ultra
#Latest Stories
  1. Arc Raiders' AI Voice Lines Were Re-Recorded by Human Actors After Launch, Says Embark CEO
  2. Apple's iPhone 19e Said to Launch in 2028 With Upgraded LPTO OLED Display
  3. WLFI Governance Vote Passes Proposal Introducing Token Lock-Up Incentives
  4. Xiaomi Book Pro 14, Xiaomi Watch S5 China Launch Date Announced; Key Features Teased
  5. Realme C100 5G Listed on Retail Website With 6.8-Inch Display and 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Anthropic Doubles Claude’s Usage Limits for the Next Two Weeks: Details
  7. Australian Lawmakers Advance New Bill to Regulate Crypto Platforms
  8. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Camera Configuration and Display Features Revealed
  9. JBL Grip Portable Speaker With AI Sound Boost, Up to 12 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Begins Testing One UI 9 Beta for Galaxy S26 Ultra Ahead of Android 17 Release: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »