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Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Update Globally, Including India

Samsung's One UI 8.5 update has version numbers S938USQU9CZDP and S938UOYN9CZDP.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 17:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Gets One UI 8.5 Update Globally, Including India

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launched with Android 15-based One UI 7

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Highlights
  • One UI 8.5 is now available to more Galaxy users
  • The stable version includes many Galaxy AI-powered features
  • The One UI 8.5 started rolling out in Korea last week
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Samsung appears to have finally started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25 series in the US. The Android 16-based software was first released in South Korea last week and was expected to land on eligible Galaxy phones in the US this week. The stable One UI 8.5 update brings new features to the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra phones that were previously limited to the latest Galaxy S26 lineup. 

Samsung Expands One UI 8.5 Rollout to Galaxy S25 Series in India

As spotted by X user CID (@theonecid), One UI 8.5 is now available to Galaxy S25 devices in the US. The update comes with version numbers S938USQU9CZDP and S938UOYN9CZDP. It is around 4.4GB in size and includes the April security patch. Users have also reported that the update can be downloaded on the handset in India.

Multiple user posts on X indicate that the stable One UI 8.5 will roll out to Samsung Galaxy S25 models in Canada, China, India, and the United Kingdom markets over the coming weeks, starting Monday. It is also said to reach devices in Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, France, Indonesia, the Philippines and the Netherlands.

Another X user, Anthony (@TheGalox_), stated that the One UI 8.5 update is now available for various other devices including the Galaxy Z TriFold, the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. However, it's worth noting that these devices are currently receiving the update in South Korea, and the global rollout is expected in the future.

The Galaxy S23 families and the company's Fan Edition models are also expected to receive the stable One UI 8.5 in the coming weeks. The stable version includes many Galaxy AI-powered features that debuted with the Galaxy S26 series, including Call Screening, Agentic AI, Creative Studio, continuous AI image generation, improved Audio Eraser, and enhanced Bixby capabilities. These Galaxy AI tools were previously exclusive to the Galaxy S26 range.

The One UI 8.5 started rolling out in Korea last week. The update first reached models including Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 as well as the Galaxy Tab S11 series and Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
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Further reading: One UI 8.5, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S24
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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