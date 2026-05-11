Samsung appears to have finally started rolling out the stable One UI 8.5 update for the Galaxy S25 series in the US. The Android 16-based software was first released in South Korea last week and was expected to land on eligible Galaxy phones in the US this week. The stable One UI 8.5 update brings new features to the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra phones that were previously limited to the latest Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung Expands One UI 8.5 Rollout to Galaxy S25 Series in India

As spotted by X user CID (@theonecid), One UI 8.5 is now available to Galaxy S25 devices in the US. The update comes with version numbers S938USQU9CZDP and S938UOYN9CZDP. It is around 4.4GB in size and includes the April security patch. Users have also reported that the update can be downloaded on the handset in India.

BREAKING: US Galaxy S25 One UI 8.5 Official release started ❗ pic.twitter.com/wmNrWWz5FJ — CID (@theonecid) May 11, 2026

Multiple user posts on X indicate that the stable One UI 8.5 will roll out to Samsung Galaxy S25 models in Canada, China, India, and the United Kingdom markets over the coming weeks, starting Monday. It is also said to reach devices in Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, France, Indonesia, the Philippines and the Netherlands.

Another X user, Anthony (@TheGalox_), stated that the One UI 8.5 update is now available for various other devices including the Galaxy Z TriFold, the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. However, it's worth noting that these devices are currently receiving the update in South Korea, and the global rollout is expected in the future.

The Galaxy S23 families and the company's Fan Edition models are also expected to receive the stable One UI 8.5 in the coming weeks. The stable version includes many Galaxy AI-powered features that debuted with the Galaxy S26 series, including Call Screening, Agentic AI, Creative Studio, continuous AI image generation, improved Audio Eraser, and enhanced Bixby capabilities. These Galaxy AI tools were previously exclusive to the Galaxy S26 range.

The One UI 8.5 started rolling out in Korea last week. The update first reached models including Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 as well as the Galaxy Tab S11 series and Galaxy Tab S10 series.