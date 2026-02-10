Technology News
English Edition
  Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM

Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM

Google is reportedly testing Personal Intelligence in NotebookLM, allowing users to receive personalised responses.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 February 2026 19:10 IST
Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM

Photo Credit: Google

It is currently unclear if Personal Intelligence will pick data from Gemini or other data hubs as well

Highlights
  • Evidence of the feature was spotted in the platform’s codebase
  • Google said to be adding 2 layers of Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM
  • Personal Intelligence was recently added to AI Mode in Search
Google is reportedly planning to expand Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM conversations. As per the report, the Mountain View-based tech giant is testing the capability, which allows AI chatbots to seamlessly retrieve data from compatible knowledge hubs to personalise responses, within NotebookLM. If true, this will mark the tech giant's second expansion of the feature, after it was added to AI Mode in Search last month. While some details are currently missing, the report claims that Google plans to add two layers of Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM, allowing each notebook to behave differently.

NotebooKLM to Reportedly Get Personal Intelligence

According to a TestingCatalog report, the Gemini maker is now testing Personal Intelligence within NotebookLM. The publication said it found evidence of the integration within the codebase of the platform, revealing how Google might bring the capability to the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered research platform.

As mentioned above, Personal Intelligence is reportedly being added at two levels. The publication found options to activate it inside Settings and within each notebook's configuration. This indicates that users might be able to add custom prompts for the entire platform and then fine-tune each notebook as per requirement. References reportedly highlight that once activated, NotebookLM can learn from the chat history to understand what the user wants. Additionally, TestingCatalog was also able to surface a custom prompt field that “pre-fills a profile-like description.”

It is currently not clear whether Google plans to let NotebookLM connect to Gemini to understand more about the user's preferences, or if it will also be able to access Gmail and other platforms for the same. The publication claimed that, based on its existing configuration, the feature appears more like a persona customisation instead of a data integration and personalisation feature.

Do note that the abovementioned information is taken from code snippets. However, many times developers add references to planned features that never materialise, or even if they do, the implementation is vastly different. So, we would recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt and waiting until Google officially announces these features.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM
