Forza Horizon 6 is set to launch on May 19 on PC and Xbox Series S/X and on PS5 later in the year. Developer Playground Games shared an in-depth look at the open world racing title at Xbox's Developer Direct showcase last month. Now, the studio has detailed some of the new features coming to Forza Horizon 6.

In a post on the Forza website, Playground shed more light on the game's ten new features that were revealed at Developer Direct in January. Forza Horizon 6 is set in Japan, and Playground confirmed that the game will feature famous Japanese landmarks like Tokyo's downtown area that features Shibuya Crossing, Ginko Avenue, and Tokyo Tower.

Outside of the city, Forza Horizon 6 will also include real-life mountain passes in Japan like Mount Haruna and Bandai Azuma.

Seasonal changes are returning to Forza Horizon 6, too, but this time, they'll be more “dramatic,” Playground said. Each season will bring distinct changes to the game world, including visuals of landscapes, crops, foliage, and weather. In the Alpine region of the map, players can experience snow gameplay regardless of the season.

Car Meets and New Events

Forza Horizon 6 is also getting new event types, including Horizon Rush, which allows players to drive through obstacle courses spread across the map.

The game will also feature car meets, where players can meet online in the open world and show off their cars. At the meets, players can also download tunes and liveries and buy a copy of a car they like.

The racing title will feature multiple tracks across the map, called Time Attack Circuits, on which players can set their fastest lap times.

Forza Horizon 6 will feature car meets

Photo Credit: Playground Games

Customisation Options

Just like previous entries in the series, Forza Horizon 6 will let players customise their experience. You can decorate your garages the way you want and create a showroom for your car collection. The game will also feature a fully customisable space, called the Estate, where players can build structures and decorate freely in the open world.

The customisation options extend to the cars, too. Players can now paint liveries on car windows. The game also adds new rims and the ability to install different rims on the front and rear. Cars will also show natural wear and tear over time.Forza Horizon 6 will also feature rare aftermarket cars parked around the map to find. These can be test driven and bought at a discount and often include rare car models.

Players can fully customise their garages and their Estate

Photo Credit: Playground Games

New gameplay features include Car Proximity Radar, a new toggle that helps players identify cars in their blind spots during races to help avoid unintentional collisions. This feature is especially helpful when driving from the cockpit, hood, or bumper perspectives, Playground said.

Additionally, the game will have updated car and environmental sounds, an expanded roster of cars, and improved steering animations.

Forza Horizon 6 features the biggest open world map in franchise history. The game is currently available to pre-order on Xbox and Steam storefronts. Users who pre-order the Premium Edition will be granted four-day early access starting May 15. Playground has confirmed the racing game will launch on PS5 later this year.