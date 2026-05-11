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  • Samsung Patent Application Suggests Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Could Launch With an S Pen Housed Inside Its Hinge

Samsung Patent Application Suggests Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Could Launch With an S-Pen Housed Inside Its Hinge

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was reportedly taken off shelves in March, just three months after its launch.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2026 19:15 IST
Samsung Patent Application Suggests Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Could Launch With an S-Pen Housed Inside Its Hinge

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold carries a triple rear camera setup

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 might feature a hole punch display cutout
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched in December 2025
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch of the Galaxy Z TriFold 2
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Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched by the South Korean tech conglomerate as its first two-fold smartphone. The handset was on sale in select global markets initially, including South Korea, China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US, in a single Crafted Black colourway. Nearly three months after its debut, the tech giant reportedly halted the sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold, taking the foldable off shelves. Now, a patent document suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could ship with a dedicated slot for a stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Design (Expected)

A patent document (via Saskaitu Israsymas and @xleaks7) gives us some clues about potential upgrades to the purported Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2. The document suggests that the rumoured Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could ship with a dedicated slot for the S-Pen stylus, placed in the middle of the right hinge of the handset. When unfolded, the stylus could appear between the right and middle flaps.

samsung galaxy z trifold 2 patent document saskaitu israsymas inline Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 design spotted in leaked patent document

 

Based on the leaked patent filing, the leaker has published a purported render of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2. The handset is shown to feature a centred hole punch display cutout on the right flap of the foldable screen, which could feature a camera for selfies and video calls. Moreover, it appears in a purple colourway. However, it is worth noting that the leaker shared the conceptual design of the handset. Hence, the final product, if it is ever launched, could look different.

This comes soon after a report highlighted that the tech giant is taking the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold off shelves, concluding its sales in global markets three months after its debut in December 2025. To recap, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold sports a 10-inch QXGA+ (2,160x1,584 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside, with 269 ppi pixel density, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold also features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display, offering a 21:9 aspect ratio, 422 ppi pixel density, 2,600 nits of peak brightness, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The handset is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, along with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,600mAh battery with support for 45W (wired) and 15W (wireless) fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 10.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2,160x1,584 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Design, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Samsung Patent Application Suggests Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Could Launch With an S-Pen Housed Inside Its Hinge
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