Grand Theft Auto 6's official soundtrack album will launch on November 19, 2026, the same day the game comes out, Rockstar Games has announced. Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album will feature 34 brand-new original tracks from a variety of artists, including Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and more. The album will be available on all major music streaming platforms and will also get a physical release in vinyl and CD formats.

Six debut singles from the GTA 6 album are now available to listen to on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Deezer. Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album can also be pre-saved on these platforms.

The six new tracks available now are from popular artists like Yung Lean, Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, Rauw Alejandro, and Keith Richards. Other artists featured include Future, Metro Boomin, PinkPantheress, Fred Again, and more. You can listen to the six songs from the GTA 6 album in the embed below:

GTA 6 Album Getting Physical Release

Rockstar Games has also set up a website for the official GTA 6 album, where it is available to pre-order in physical formats. Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album is available in a limited-edition vinyl format for $124.98. The edition comes with two transparent magenta discs filled with blue liquid, exclusive new artwork, and packaging designs in the visual style of GTA 6.

The GTA 6 album will also be available in a standard vinyl release and CD format, priced at $49.98 and $19.98, respectively. All physical formats of the album are available to pre-order on the official website or on Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, among other retailers.

It's worth noting that while the official soundtrack album is getting a physical disc and vinyl release, the game itself is not getting a true physical release. Grand Theft Auto 6 will not be available on physical discs at launch. Physical copies of the game, sold via retailers, will only include a digital download code inside the box. Developer Rockstar and publisher Take-Two have faced backlash from fans over the lack of a disc version of GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19. The game is available to pre-order in Standard and Ultimate editions.