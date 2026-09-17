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Hideo Kojima Confirms Bill Skarsgard Will Play Lead Role in Physint, Shares Development Update on OD

Skarsgard joins Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe in the cast of Physint.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 September 2026 19:30 IST
Hideo Kojima Confirms Bill Skarsgard Will Play Lead Role in Physint, Shares Development Update on OD

Photo Credit: Xbox/ Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima shared behind-the-scenes footage of Bill Skarsgard as Physint lead

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Highlights
  • Physint and OD do not have confirmed release dates
  • Development on OD is progressing smoothly, Hideo Kojima said
  • Xbox is publishing both OD and Physint
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Hideo Kojima has revealed the cast members for Physint, the upcoming espionage action game from Kojima Productions and Xbox. Swedish actor Bill Skarsgard, known for his roles in horror films like It and Nosferatu, will play the lead role in the game. Kojima and publishing partner Xbox have also shared an update on the development of OD, the horror title in development at the Japanese studio.

The updates came at Xbox's Tokyo Game Show broadcast on Thursday, where Kojima confirmed that Physint was making “steady progress.” The industry legend said that Kojima Productions had also made progress on casting, talent scans, and collaborations with outside creators.

Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the clown in It and It Chapter Two, will play the lead player character in Physint, Kojima announced. The actor will join Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe, who were confirmed as Physint cast members last year.

“We are both long-time fans of each other's work, and we've decided to embark on this new adventure together,” Kojima said in a video announcement shared by Kojima Productions and Xbox. The costume fittings, scans, and camera tests we conducted with Bill and Charlee earlier this year gave me tremendous confidence in the direction of the project.”

Kojima also shared behind-the-scenes footage of Skarsgard in costume, giving fans a glimpse of how the character will likely appear in the game. The Kojima Productions head said the costume fittings, scans, and camera tests conducted with Skarsgard and Fraser earlier this year gave him “tremendous confidence” in the direction of the project.

In addition to the casting announcement, Kojima also shared a new poster for Physint, featuring a photo he personally shot of Skarsgard alongside Fraser. More cast announcements will be made in the future, he said.

Development Update on OD

Kojima Productions and Xbox also shared an update on OD – Knock. Development on the horror game is progressing smoothly, Kojima said. He also confirmed that the game's production was on schedule.

In the announcement video, Kojima Productions and Xbox shared behind-the-scenes performance capture footage of OD stars Sophia Lillis and Hunter Schafer.

Finally, Kojima thanked Xbox, which serves as publisher partner on both OD and Physint, for believing in his vision.

Xbox was confirmed as the new publisher for Physint last week after Sony announced it was backing out of the project. The espionage action game was revealed by PlayStation and Kojima Productions in 2024.

Kojima Productions and Xbox are also expanding their partnership beyond OD and Physint, with the companies collaborating on new stories for film and television.

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Further reading: Physint, OD, Hideo Kojima, Kojima Productions, Xbox, Tokyo Game Show 2026
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

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