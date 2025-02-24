Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch

Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will release on March 20 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 February 2025 20:00 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows features dual protagonists

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in 16th-century Japan
  • Some copies of the game were reportedly sold on Facebook Marketplace
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed twice
Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft's upcoming Japan-set action-RPG, seems to have leaked. Some players have reportedly been playing the game early and leaked gameplay footage has surfaced online. Physical copies of the game are claimed to have been sold nearly a month ahead of the game's scheduled launch. Assassin's Creed Shadows has had a troubled development period and has been delayed twice to its current launch date of March 20.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks

A Reddit post on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours (as spotted by Eurogamer) on Sunday claimed that PS5 physical copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows were already being sold ahead of launch. The game is reportedly fully playable for users who have managed to procure a disc.

According to the post, Animus Anomalies, a mission type from older Assassin's Creed games, is confirmed to be returning in Shadows. However, the post said the game was an older build, with none of the improvements added to the it from the delays.

Separately, an X user also claimed (via TheGamer) they had bought a copy of the game on Facebook Marketplace and posted images of the game's installation screen and photos and videos of gameplay online. Their posts have since been removed. Leaked images and videos, however, continue to be reposted on X and elsewhere. One image suggests Assassin's Creed Shadows will take up 85GB of storage space on the PS5.

Some users reportedly also started streaming the game on Twitch (via VGC); these, too, seem to have been since removed from the streaming platform. Ubisoft has not commented on the leaks yet.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will release on March 20 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game was initially set for launch in November 2024, before being delayed to February 14, 2025. Last month, Ubisoft pushed back the release date a second time to further polish the title.

Earlier this month Ubisoft also confirmed that pre-order numbers for Assassin's Creed Shadows were encouraging. The company said at its third-quarter 2024-25 earnings call that pre-orders for the game were in line with 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the second most successful title in the franchise.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Assassins Creed Shadows, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Binance Square Adds New 'Trader Profiles' Feature for Experienced Traders to Share Market Insights, Earn Badges

Related Stories

Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch
  2. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  3. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 Now Up for Pre-Orders; Check Out Offers
  4. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  5. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  6. India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way: IDC
  7. Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Be Much Slimmer Than Standard Model
  8. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  10. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Could Be Announced on March 4
#Latest Stories
  1. India PC Shipments Surged 3.8 Percent YoY in 2024, HP Lead the Way, Acer Saw Highest Growth: IDC
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks Online as Physical Copies Sell Ahead of Launch
  3. Binance Square Adds New 'Trader Profiles' Feature for Experienced Traders to Share Market Insights, Earn Badges
  4. Apple Reportedly Plans to Integrate Its In-House 5G Cellular Modem With Main Chipset
  5. Boat Tag With Google’s Find My Device Network Support Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Xiaomi TV Anniversary Sale Brings Discounts on X Pro QLED, A Series, Other Smart TVs 
  7. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Chipset With 45 TOPS AI Performance Launched in India, to Power Affordable Copilot+ PCs
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Series Design Revealed Ahead of March 4 Launch; Phone 3 Launch Teased
  9. US SEC Announces CETU Unit to Curb Crypto Fraud and Maintain Market Integrity
  10. Reliance Jio Introduces Rs. 195 Prepaid Recharge Plan With JioHotstar Subscription, Cricket Data Pack: Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »