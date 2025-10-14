Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Port of Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks on French Retailer's Website

Nintendo Switch 2 Port of Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks on French Retailer's Website

As per the leak, Assassin's Creed Shadows will likely be available as a Game-Key Card on the Switch 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 October 2025 15:33 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Port of Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks on French Retailer's Website

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows is currently available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows released on March 20
  • Ubisoft has said it's working on other versions of the game
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows' first expansion released last month
Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Shadows seems to be on its way to Nintendo Switch 2. A French retailer has reportedly listed the Switch 2 port of the action-adventure title on its website. Based on the leaked information, Assassin's Creed Shadows will also be released on the platform on a Game-Key Card, which controversially doesn't contain the full game data and requires users to download full game content to begin playing.

Assassins' Creed Shadows Switch 2 Versions Leaks

In a now deleted listing spotted last week by a Reddit user and posted on r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, French retailer Auchan shared the box art and other information about the Switch 2 version of Assassin's Creed Shadows. The listing did not mention the game's price on the platform, but revealed that it would be available as a Game-Key Card.

“Experience Assassin's Creed Shadows in a whole new way with Nintendo Switch 2,” the listing said in French (via VGC).

A Switch 2 Game-Key Card does not contain the full game data and instead grants users the key to download the full game online. As such, these cards cannot be used without an internet connection. Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws was also released on Switch 2 as a Game-Key Card.

The deleted retail listing suggests an official announcement from Ubisoft on Assassin's Creed Shadows' Switch 2 version may be imminent. In July, the French company had said that “new versions” of the game were in the works that would release on “other machines”.

In April, a listing on the PEGI ratings website suggested that Assassin's Creed Shadows could be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The PEGI website, which was later altered, listed Switch 2 as a supported platform for the game on the most searched games section.

Assassin's Creed Shadows was released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 20. The game's first major expansion, Claws of Awaji, launched on September 16, and is available for free to players who pre-ordered the base game. In its first-quarter FY 2025-26 earnings call earlier this year, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows had reached over five million unique players.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Assassins Creed Shadows, Ubisoft, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Assassins Creed
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Microsoft Introduces MAI-Image-1, Its First Natively Developed Image Generation AI Model

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch 2 Port of Assassin's Creed Shadows Leaks on French Retailer's Website
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  3. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Watch GT 2 Debuts With 2.07-Inch Screen, eSIM Support
  5. Researchers Say 'Pixnapping' Attacks on Android Can Steal 2FA Codes, Chats
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Tipped to Launch Soon in These Two Colourways
  7. Apple TV+ Rebranded to Apple TV as F1 the Movie Comes to Streaming Platform
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in AnTuTu's CPU Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
  2. Bhutan Migrates National ID System to Ethereum Blockchain
  3. Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts
  4. Aan Paavam Pollathatu OTT Release Details: Know When and Where to Watch Tamil Movie Online
  5. Mirage to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
  6. How To Train Your Dragon Now Streaming on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Live-Action Film Online
  7. Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities
  8. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched Months After Indian Variant Debuts: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Could Introduce a Network Battery Saver Feature: Report
  10. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »