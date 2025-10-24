Technology News
Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2

Ubisoft also confirmed the game's fall post-launch roadmap, detailing a free story drop and a second parkour update.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 October 2025 12:57 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2
Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X on March 20
  • The Switch 2 port of the game will support touch features in all menus
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows will get a new free story in November
Assassin's Creed Shadows has finally been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2. After a string of leaks, Ubisoft announced Thursday that the action-adventure game would launch on Switch 2 on December 2, 2025. The company also detailed the fall post-launch update roadmap for the title, confirming a free story addition and yet another parkour update.

Over the past few months, several leaks have pointed to Assassin's Creed Shadows coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Ubisoft confirmed the new version of the game with a trailer featuring Switch 2 gameplay.

Assassin's Creed Shadows on Switch 2 will feature all the recent post-launch updates and free content drops, except for the Claws of Awaji expansion — that's slated to come in 2026. The game will also support cross-progression to Ubisoft Connect and new touch screen features across all menus including world map, store, and hideout, Ubisoft said.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Fall Roadmap

The publisher also shared the fall post-launch roadmap for Assassin's Creed Shadows. On October 28, the game will get its Title Update 10, which will bring the second parkour update. This will add an “advanced parkour” toggle to the game's settings and allow players to execute side and back ejects from any height. The update will also bring improvements to side ejects on parkour down movement, expand vertical ledge grab feature, and add a direction ledge grab mechanic.

Title Update 10 will also add corrupted castles that allows players to replay previously completed castles with new Animus anomalies, bosses, and rewards.

On November 25, Ubisoft will roll out Title Update 11, which will include a free story drop. The new quest, titled Puzzlement, will come with a more humorous tone akin to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft said. As part of the quest, Naoe and Yasuke will also learn new skills from each other. The quest also adds a new environmental puzzle. Finally, Ubisoft teased a special collaboration coming as part of the update on November 25, as well.

More free updates and content will be added to the game during the holiday season, the company said.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in March. The Japan-set action-adventure title was long rumoured to get a Switch 2 port. In July, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that “new versions” of the game were in development for other platforms, virtually confirming a Switch 2 version.

Ubisoft has also rolled out regular post-launch updates for the game, including a parkour update and a major story expansion, Claws of Awaji, that adds a new story chapter, new map location, new weapons and gear, and more to the base game.

Further reading: Assassins Creed Shadows, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Ubisoft, Assassins Creed
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bitcoin Climbs Above $111,000 as Market Sentiment Improves Ahead of Key US CPI Report

Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2
