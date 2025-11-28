Ubisoft Has No Plans for a Second Assassin's Creed Shadows Expansion

Assassin's Creed Shadows will not get a second story expansion, Ubisoft has confirmed. The developer said it currently has no plans for an expansion the size of Claws of Awaji, the game's first and so far, only major story DLC. Assassin's Creed Shadows got its Claws of Awaji expansion in September. The game has also received several updates since launch that have added new gameplay features and improvements.

The confirmation came from Assassin's Creed Shadows associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois in a recent interview with YouTube JorRaptor, known for his Assassin's Creed content. When asked if a second DLC on the same level as Claws of Awaji was still happening, Lemay-Comtois said Ubisoft did not have plans for a second expansion at the moment.

“With the caveat that anything can happen in the future, as Mirage just proved and as crossover stories from Odyssey to Valhalla also proved before it, things could come up in the future,” he said. “But as of now, at this moment for year two there is no expansion on the size of Awaji planned currently.

“We're still working on content for post-launch and supporting it, but it's a not full on DLC the way a season pass would have had in the previous years.”

Lemay-Comtois said Ubisoft's approach was to be reactive and see how the Assassin's Creed community feels about updates. Any learnings gathered from Assassin's Creed Shadows post-launch would be applied to future projects, he said.

Assassin's Creed Updates

A lack of a second expansion for Shadows marks a departure from Ubisoft's recent post-launch strategy for Assassin's Creed games. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, for instance, received two years of post-launch support and several story expansions.

More recently, Ubisoft rolled out a free story DLC, Valley of Memory, for Assassin's Creed Mirage. The Valley of Memory expansion, released November 18, adds a new location, new story chapter, and additional gameplay features to Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has received a slew of updates bringing improvements to gameplay and parkour since it launched in March. The game also got its Claws of Awaji expansion in September, which added about 10 hours of new content and a new Awaji island location.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft released a new free Attack on Titan quest, along with Title Update 1.1.6 to Assassin's Creed Shadows. The limited-time quest is available till December 22.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 20. The action-adventure title is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2.