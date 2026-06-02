Asus unveiled its new ROG Edition 20 lineup on Monday at the Computex 2026 event to celebrate 20 years of the Republic of Gamers series products. As part of the special edition lineup, the company showcased its new Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20. The Edition 20 handheld console will ship as part of a bundle, which will also include the Taiwanese tech giant's Asus ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 AR smartglasses. In line with other ROG Edition 20 products, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 sports a new colour scheme, featuring hues of black and gold. It also gets a larger OLED panel compared to the standard edition model.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 Specifications, Features

The company has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the new Asus ROG Ally X20. However, the company has listed the specifications and features, along with the contents of the bundle, on its website. In terms of design, the special edition gaming handheld is similar to the standard Asus ROG Ally X (Review). As previously mentioned, the console boasts a “translucent black chassis” and gold design graphics, with a golden backlight for the light and right joysticks.

Inside the box, the tech giant will include the Asus ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 AR smart glasses, along with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 console, with more content to be revealed soon. In terms of specifications and features, the special edition gaming handheld gets almost the same hardware as the standard model.

A notable upgrade is that the X20 model is equipped with a 7.4-inch Full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) OLED touchscreen, with up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and Dolby Vision. Meanwhile, the standard edition boasts a slightly smaller 7-inch OLED display.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 gaming handheld is powered by an octa core AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.0GHz, along with an AMD XDNA NPU, offering up to 50 TOPS, and an AMD Radeon GPU. The handheld console also features 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD for onboard storage. Similarly, the ABXY button layout and other I/O ports remain unchanged.

Lastly, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 packs an 80Wh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The handheld measures 300×121×27.5mm and weighs about 756g, which makes it marginally heavier than the standard model, which weighs about 715g.