Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 With Larger 7.4 Inch OLED Display Unveiled at Computex 2026

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 With Larger 7.4-Inch OLED Display Unveiled at Computex 2026

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle also includes the ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 AR smartglasses.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 12:47 IST
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 With Larger 7.4-Inch OLED Display Unveiled at Computex 2026

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 gets the same processor as the standard model

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 gets the same processor as the standard model
  • Asus ROG Xbox Ally standard model features a 7-inch display
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details
Advertisement

Asus unveiled its new ROG Edition 20 lineup on Monday at the Computex 2026 event to celebrate 20 years of the Republic of Gamers series products. As part of the special edition lineup, the company showcased its new Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20. The Edition 20 handheld console will ship as part of a bundle, which will also include the Taiwanese tech giant's Asus ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 AR smartglasses. In line with other ROG Edition 20 products, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 sports a new colour scheme, featuring hues of black and gold. It also gets a larger OLED panel compared to the standard edition model.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 Specifications, Features

The company has yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the new Asus ROG Ally X20. However, the company has listed the specifications and features, along with the contents of the bundle, on its website. In terms of design, the special edition gaming handheld is similar to the standard Asus ROG Ally X (Review). As previously mentioned, the console boasts a “translucent black chassis” and gold design graphics, with a golden backlight for the light and right joysticks.

Inside the box, the tech giant will include the Asus ROG XReal R1 Edition 20 AR smart glasses, along with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 console, with more content to be revealed soon. In terms of specifications and features, the special edition gaming handheld gets almost the same hardware as the standard model.

A notable upgrade is that the X20 model is equipped with a 7.4-inch Full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) OLED touchscreen, with up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and Dolby Vision. Meanwhile, the standard edition boasts a slightly smaller 7-inch OLED display.

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 gaming handheld is powered by an octa core AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.0GHz, along with an AMD XDNA NPU, offering up to 50 TOPS, and an AMD Radeon GPU. The handheld console also features 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD for onboard storage. Similarly, the ABXY button layout and other I/O ports remain unchanged.

Lastly, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 packs an 80Wh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The handheld measures 300×121×27.5mm and weighs about 756g, which makes it marginally heavier than the standard model, which weighs about 715g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20, Asus, Asus ROG XReal R1 Edition 20
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
ViewSonic IN05 Series ViewBoard 4K Displays Launched in India With Android 16, AI Features
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 With Larger 7.4-Inch OLED Display Unveiled at Computex 2026
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Unveils Zenbook 14 at Computex 2026, New Vivobook S Series Tags Along
  2. Moto G37 Power Review: Covers All the Bases and More
  3. Vivo Y500 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database With Multiple Model Numbers
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Could Debut Alongside Galaxy S26 FE
  5. Sony Bravia 7II 4K TVs With Cognitive Processor XR Debut in India
  6. Hisense Launches U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Series in India
  7. New iPhone 18 Pro Leak Suggests It Could Arrive in These Battery Variants
  8. Find X9 Ultra Review: Oppo's Crown Jewel
  9. Asus Pad With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chip, 9,000mAh Battery Unveiled
  10. Asus Unveils Its First Snapdragon X2 Elite-Powered Mini PC at Computex
#Latest Stories
  1. Hisense U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Series With Up to 100-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Vivo Y500 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database With Multiple Model Numbers, Could Launch Soon
  3. Asus Ascent QN10 Mini PC With Snapdragon X2 Elite Chipset Showcased at Computex 2026
  4. MSI Showcases New Katana, Venture Laptops and Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition at Computex 2026
  5. Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI and P2 Spin 14 Unveiled, Acer TravelMate X2 15 and X2 14 Tag Along
  6. Sony Bravia 7II 4K TVs Launched in India With Cognitive Processor XR, Dolby Vision: Price, Features
  7. Asus TUF 16 (2026) Gaming Laptop Unveiled Alongside ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026) at Computex 2026
  8. Asus Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip Launched at Computex 2026
  9. Asus Pad With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chip, 9,000mAh Battery Unveiled at Computex 2026
  10. Amazon Music to Play ‘Limited Ads’ for Prime Members in India as Firm Offers Unlimited Plan With Ad-Free Music Streaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »