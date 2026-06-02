Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • ViewSonic IN05 Series ViewBoard 4K Displays Launched in India With Android 16, AI Features

ViewSonic IN05 Series ViewBoard 4K Displays Launched in India With Android 16, AI Features

ViewSonic IN05 series ViewBoard 4K display runs on an octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2026 12:42 IST
ViewSonic IN05 Series ViewBoard 4K Displays Launched in India With Android 16, AI Features

Photo Credit: ViewSonic

ViewSonic IN05 series is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch screen sizes

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • ViewSonic IN05 series ViewBoard has dual speakers with 20W audio output
  • The panel is touted to deliver up to 400 nits of brightness
  • For connectivity, the lineup has HDMI 2.0 and multiple USB ports
Advertisement

ViewSonic has launched its new IN05 series ViewBoard 4K EDLA interactive displays in India. The lineup includes 65-inch (IN6505-N), 75-inch (N7505-N) and 86-inch (IN8605-N) sizes. Designed for classroom and learning purposes, the latest display lineup ships with Android 16 and features 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The display has dual speakers with 20W audio output and offers several AI features like Ask AI, Video Pilot, AI Mind Map, and Circle Go.

The ViewSonic IN6505-N, IN7505-N, and IN8605-N ViewBoard are confirmed to go on sale through authorised ViewSonic education resellers and partners starting. The company has yet to reveal the price details of these models.

VoltViewsonic Discussion
Explore More...

ViewSonic IN05 Series Specifications

ViewSonic IN05 series is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch screen sizes and features a 4K UHD (2,160×3,840 pixels) display. It runs on Android 16. The display features an octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The display has Low Blue Light certification for reduced eye strain and VESA mount compatibility.

The panel of the ViewSonic IN05 series is touted to deliver up to 400 nits of brightness and a 5000:1 contrast ratio. It has anti-glare (AG) glass to provide a clear viewing experience in brightly lit classrooms. It has dual 20W built-in speakers. For connectivity, the lineup has HDMI 2.0 and multiple USB ports.

ViewSonic IN05 Series supports up to 50-point multitouch input and offers precise pen support. The display offers several AI-based tools like Ask AI, Video Pilot, AI Mind Map, and Circle Go.

The Ask AI acts as a voice-controlled classroom assistant, while Video Pilot provides summaries, timestamped subtitles, and clickable navigation points for quick access to key concepts. AI Painter provides drawing assistance through voice, pen, or text input. The AI Mind Map feature instantly generates structured mind maps from keywords, topics, or images.

The ViewSonic IN05 series also includes the Circle Go feature that lets users circle content or mathematical problems on the screen to receive AI-powered explanations and solutions. Calculator Pro supports handwritten equation recognition and geometry problem-solving. The Live Subtitle provides real-time multilingual subtitles and translation.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ViewSonic, ViewSonic IN05 Series, ViewSonic IN7505 N, ViewSonic IN8605 N, ViewSonic IN6505 N, ViewSonic IN05 Series ViewBoard 4K
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asus ProArt P16, ProArt P14 and New ProArt Mini PC With Nvidia RTX Spark Unveiled at Computex 2026

Related Stories

ViewSonic IN05 Series ViewBoard 4K Displays Launched in India With Android 16, AI Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Unveils Zenbook 14 at Computex 2026, New Vivobook S Series Tags Along
  2. Moto G37 Power Review: Covers All the Bases and More
  3. Vivo Y500 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database With Multiple Model Numbers
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fit 4 Could Debut Alongside Galaxy S26 FE
  5. Sony Bravia 7II 4K TVs With Cognitive Processor XR Debut in India
  6. Hisense Launches U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Series in India
  7. New iPhone 18 Pro Leak Suggests It Could Arrive in These Battery Variants
  8. Find X9 Ultra Review: Oppo's Crown Jewel
  9. Asus Pad With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chip, 9,000mAh Battery Unveiled
  10. Asus Unveils Its First Snapdragon X2 Elite-Powered Mini PC at Computex
#Latest Stories
  1. Hisense U7SE 144Hz ULED Mini-LED TV Series With Up to 100-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Vivo Y500 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Database With Multiple Model Numbers, Could Launch Soon
  3. Asus Ascent QN10 Mini PC With Snapdragon X2 Elite Chipset Showcased at Computex 2026
  4. MSI Showcases New Katana, Venture Laptops and Crosshair A16 HX MLG Edition at Computex 2026
  5. Acer TravelMate P6 14 AI and P2 Spin 14 Unveiled, Acer TravelMate X2 15 and X2 14 Tag Along
  6. Sony Bravia 7II 4K TVs Launched in India With Cognitive Processor XR, Dolby Vision: Price, Features
  7. Asus TUF 16 (2026) Gaming Laptop Unveiled Alongside ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 (2026) at Computex 2026
  8. Asus Zenbook 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook S16, Vivobook S14 Flip and Vivobook S16 Flip Launched at Computex 2026
  9. Asus Pad With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chip, 9,000mAh Battery Unveiled at Computex 2026
  10. Amazon Music to Play ‘Limited Ads’ for Prime Members in India as Firm Offers Unlimited Plan With Ad-Free Music Streaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »