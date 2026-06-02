ViewSonic has launched its new IN05 series ViewBoard 4K EDLA interactive displays in India. The lineup includes 65-inch (IN6505-N), 75-inch (N7505-N) and 86-inch (IN8605-N) sizes. Designed for classroom and learning purposes, the latest display lineup ships with Android 16 and features 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The display has dual speakers with 20W audio output and offers several AI features like Ask AI, Video Pilot, AI Mind Map, and Circle Go.

The ViewSonic IN6505-N, IN7505-N, and IN8605-N ViewBoard are confirmed to go on sale through authorised ViewSonic education resellers and partners starting. The company has yet to reveal the price details of these models.

ViewSonic IN05 Series Specifications

ViewSonic IN05 series is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch screen sizes and features a 4K UHD (2,160×3,840 pixels) display. It runs on Android 16. The display features an octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The display has Low Blue Light certification for reduced eye strain and VESA mount compatibility.

The panel of the ViewSonic IN05 series is touted to deliver up to 400 nits of brightness and a 5000:1 contrast ratio. It has anti-glare (AG) glass to provide a clear viewing experience in brightly lit classrooms. It has dual 20W built-in speakers. For connectivity, the lineup has HDMI 2.0 and multiple USB ports.

ViewSonic IN05 Series supports up to 50-point multitouch input and offers precise pen support. The display offers several AI-based tools like Ask AI, Video Pilot, AI Mind Map, and Circle Go.

The Ask AI acts as a voice-controlled classroom assistant, while Video Pilot provides summaries, timestamped subtitles, and clickable navigation points for quick access to key concepts. AI Painter provides drawing assistance through voice, pen, or text input. The AI Mind Map feature instantly generates structured mind maps from keywords, topics, or images.

The ViewSonic IN05 series also includes the Circle Go feature that lets users circle content or mathematical problems on the screen to receive AI-powered explanations and solutions. Calculator Pro supports handwritten equation recognition and geometry problem-solving. The Live Subtitle provides real-time multilingual subtitles and translation.