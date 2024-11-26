The latest Windows 11 update is stopping certain Ubisoft games from working, Microsoft has confirmed. Installing Windows 11, version 24H2, is causing issues with some Assassin's Creed titles, Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the company said. Ubisoft and Microsoft are working to resolve the issue, and the latter has held up the Windows update on devices with affected games installed.

Microsoft confirmed the issue in a support website post about known issues and notifications for Windows 11, version 24H2. The Windows 11 2024 update is causing some Ubisoft games to stop responding.

“After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might encounter issues with some Ubisoft games. These games might become unresponsive while starting, loading or during active gameplay. In some cases, users might receive a black screen,” Microsoft said in the post.

The issue is affecting Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

To prevent Windows users from facing the issue, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on devices with these games installed. “These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel,” the company said.

Microsoft also warned users to not attempt to manually update to version 24H2 using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant or the media creation tool until the issue was resolved. Meanwhile, the company is working alongside Ubisoft on a fix.

Ubisoft has released a temporary fix for Star Wars Outlaws as part of an update to prevent the game from failing to respond. Microsoft, however, said that users might still experience some performance issues with the game.

Windows 11 users who have updated and are facing the issue with Ubisoft games can use the Task Manager to kill the game application if it stops responding.

Windows 11, version 24H2, the third major update for Windows 11, was rolled out in a phased manner in October.