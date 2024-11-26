Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Windows 11, Version 24H2, Update Causing Issues With Some Ubisoft Games, Microsoft Confirms

Windows 11, Version 24H2, Update Causing Issues With Some Ubisoft Games, Microsoft Confirms

The issue is affecting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 November 2024 15:06 IST
Windows 11, Version 24H2, Update Causing Issues With Some Ubisoft Games, Microsoft Confirms

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11, version 24H2, is the third major update for Windows 11

Highlights
  • Ubisoft and Microsoft are working to resolve the issue
  • The update has been held on devices with these games installed
  • Microsoft also warned users to not attempt to manually update Windows
Advertisement

The latest Windows 11 update is stopping certain Ubisoft games from working, Microsoft has confirmed. Installing Windows 11, version 24H2, is causing issues with some Assassin's Creed titles, Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the company said. Ubisoft and Microsoft are working to resolve the issue, and the latter has held up the Windows update on devices with affected games installed.

Windows 11 Update Causing Issues for Ubisoft Games

Microsoft confirmed the issue in a support website post about known issues and notifications for Windows 11, version 24H2. The Windows 11 2024 update is causing some Ubisoft games to stop responding.

“After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might encounter issues with some Ubisoft games. These games might become unresponsive while starting, loading or during active gameplay. In some cases, users might receive a black screen,” Microsoft said in the post.

The issue is affecting Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

To prevent Windows users from facing the issue, Microsoft has applied a compatibility hold on devices with these games installed. “These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel,” the company said.

Microsoft also warned users to not attempt to manually update to version 24H2 using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant or the media creation tool until the issue was resolved. Meanwhile, the company is working alongside Ubisoft on a fix.

Ubisoft has released a temporary fix for Star Wars Outlaws as part of an update to prevent the game from failing to respond. Microsoft, however, said that users might still experience some performance issues with the game.

Windows 11 users who have updated and are facing the issue with Ubisoft games can use the Task Manager to kill the game application if it stops responding.

Windows 11, version 24H2, the third major update for Windows 11, was rolled out in a phased manner in October.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Windows 11, Windows 11 Update, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Assassins Creed, Star Wars Outlaws, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, Windows 11 Version 24H2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OnePlus Ace 5 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon, Teased to Offer Performance Improvements
Hong Kong’s Largest Digital Bank ZA Now Offers Direct Crypto Trading Services for Retail Users

Related Stories

Windows 11, Version 24H2, Update Causing Issues With Some Ubisoft Games, Microsoft Confirms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to Launch in India With These Features
  4. Huawei Demos New File Transfer Gesture Set to Debut on Its Upcoming Phones
  5. Oppo Pad 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 9,520mAh Battery Launched
  6. Oppo Enco R3 Pro With Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon
  8. iQOO 13 Cameras: A Closer Look with Samples
  9. iPhone 17 Pro May Have Aluminium Frame; iPhone 17 Air Could Ditch pSIMs
  10. Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Test Mobile Tower-Based GPS Signals That Could Help Pilots in Emergency Situations
  2. Samsung Foldable Gaming Console Design Revealed in Patent Document: How it Works
  3. Hong Kong’s Largest Digital Bank ZA Now Offers Direct Crypto Trading Services for Retail Users
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon, Teased to Offer Performance Improvements
  5. Windows 11, Version 24H2, Update Causing Issues With Some Ubisoft Games, Microsoft Confirms
  6. Oppo Enco R3 Pro With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Nvidia Debuts Fugatto AI Model That Can Generate Music, Voices and Sound Effects
  8. Huawei Previews Gesture-Controlled File Transfer Feature; to Debut With Huawei Mate 70 Series, Mate X6
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases Tweaked Design With Rounded Corners
  10. Zoom Changes Name to Emphasise AI Offerings, Gives Sales Forecast
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »