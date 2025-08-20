Technology News
  Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reveal Confirms Co Op Campaign, Launch Set for November 14

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reveal Confirms Co-Op Campaign, Launch Set for November 14

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will feature a campaign that can be played solo or in four-player co-op.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 August 2025 12:37 IST
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Reveal Confirms Co-Op Campaign, Launch Set for November 14

Photo Credit: Activision

Black Ops 7 campaign will feature a replayable Endgame section

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is now available to pre-order on PC, consoles
  • Black Ops 7 open beta will take place from October 5 to October 8
  • Players who pre-order Black Ops 7 will get early access to open beta
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 got a full reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live Tuesday, confirming release date, a four-player co-op campaign, and details about multiplayer and zombies mode. Black Ops 7 is coming to PC and consoles on November 14, just like the leak claimed last week. Activision also debuted the first look at Black Ops 7 gameplay and shared details about the game in a 17-minute-long Black Ops 7 Direct presentation.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Co-Op Campaign Revealed

The next Call of Duty, the first back-to-back Black Ops release in series history, will feature the most “innovative” campaign in series history, Activision said in a blog post, with support for both solo and four-player co-op, mind-bending and surreal sequences, and a series-first Endgame act that serves as a replayable culmination of the main story.

Black Ops 7, set in 2035, is a narrative sequel to Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6 and sees the return of Raul Menendez as the main antagonist from the former. Menendez sends out a televised global message threatening global order. Black Ops 2 protagonist David “Section” Mason returns, as well, this time as the leader of an elite JSOC team tasked with countering Menendez and his new weapon that turns “fear into an instrument of war”. Also in the mix is The Guild, a global tech giant that steps in to counter Menendez's threat.

Activision said that mission variety was at the core of the Black Ops 7 campaign, with covert operations, infiltrations, and surreal missions that take place in the sub-consciousness. The campaign also features diverse environments across the globe, from Japan to the Mediterranean coast.

The Black Ops 7 campaign will also feature global progression, allowing players to accumulate XP and level up abilities and gear that can be eventually used in the Endgame. Activision said that the game's Endgame would serve as the replayable last part of the campaign, where players must survive “overwhelming odds”. The Endgame section will feature the city of Avalon as an open-ended level where players can deploy with their personalised gear and abilities and explore all they want.

BO7 REVEAL ANNOUNCEMENT 003 1 bo7

Black Ops 7 campaign will feature surreal sequences
Photo Credit: Activision

Black Ops 7 Multiplayer, Zombies Detailed

Activision also detailed Balck Ops 7's Multiplayer offerings. The game will come with 16 6v6 multiplayer maps at launch, 13 of which will be completely new and three will be returning maps from Black Ops 2. Weapons, field gear, and scorestreaks in multiplayer will also feature a new Overclock system that improves equipment with use over time.

Omnimovement, introduced in Black Ops 6, returns, too, allowing players to wall-jump and execute other actions. Black Ops 7 will also introduce a new 20v20 Skirmish mode that brings multiple objectives and abilities like wingsuit, grappling hooks, and vehicle warfare. The larger-scale multiplayer mode, that seems to be taking a leaf out of Battlefield's book, will be set across two maps at launch.

The popular round-based zombies mode returns, as well, with new vehicle gameplay. The mode continues the Dark Aether story and sees the return of survival maps from Black Ops 2. Zombies will also include the top-down Dead Ops Arcade 4 shooter mode that features relentless hordes of enemies, arcade action, power-ups, traps, and more. Activision will host a full reveal of the zombies mode in the coming weeks.

BO7 REVEAL ANNOUNCEMENT 015 1 bo7

Black Ops 7 multiplayer will launch with 16 6v6 maps
Photo Credit: Activision

Open Beta, Call of Duty: Next Dates Announced

Activision will also host a Call of Duty: Next on September 30, where it will fully reveal the game's multiplayer and host multiplayer and zombies gameplay with creators. The publisher also confirmed open beta dates for Black Ops 7. The game will be playable ahead of launch from October 5 to October 8, just days ahead of the launch of Battlefield 6. Players who pre-order Black Ops 7 will get early access to the open beta from October 2.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is now available to pre-order across all supported platforms: PC (via Steam, Battle.net, Xbox app), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The shooter will also be available day one on Game Pass. Black Ops 7 will be available in Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle, and Vault Edition. It will launch across all platforms on November 14.

Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Black Ops 7, Call of Duty, Activision, Xbox, Microsoft, Treyarch, Raven Software, Gamescom Opening Night Live, Gamescom 2025
