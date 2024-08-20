Black Myth: Wukong launched on Tuesday and the game is already breaking concurrent player records on Steam. The action-RPG from Chinese developer Game Science has become one of the platform's most-played games of all time within hours of release. Currently, the game sits on top of the list of most-played games on Steam, with over 18,00,000 concurrent players. Black Myth: Wukong was launched on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) and PS5 on August 20, with Xbox Series S/X release planned for later.

Black Myth: Wukong Steam Player Count

According to SteamDB charts (as first reported by VGC), Black Myth: Wukong is now the third most-played game of all time on Steam. With an all-time peak concurrent player count of 1,833,908 at the time of writing, the game is only behind PUBG: Battlegrounds and Palworld on the list of Steam's most-played games, thus making it the most-played single-player title on the platform.

Black Myth: Wukong has gone past popular titles like Counter-Strike 2, Elden Ring, Dota 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur's Gate 3 and Grand Theft Auto 5 in terms of all-time peak concurrent Steam users. Within hours of its launch, Black Myth: Wukong is now closing in on Palword's all-time peak player count of 2,101,867.

At the time of writing, the newly released title is the most popular game on Steam, ranking first in terms of current player count on the platform, followed by Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2 and PUBG: Battlegrounds in second, third and fourth positions, respectively. The game ranks top when you consider the 24-hour peak concurrent player counts, as well.

Bear in mind, the numbers only represent concurrent players on Steam. The player count will likely grow considerably if users accessing the game on Epic Games Store and PlayStation Store are included.

In addition to Steam and Epic Games Store, the game is also available on the WeGame store in China. Steam user reviews for the game are currently sitting at “Overwhelmingly Positive” after over 70,000 reviews.

Black Myth: Wukong is based on the classical Chinese novel Journey to the West and follows the journey of Sun Wukong, the monkey king. The game is now available to buy on PC and PS5.