Google Pixel 10 will be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Made by Google Event Today

The Google Pixel 10 series will be available for pre-order in India beginning tomorrow (August 21).

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 14:22 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

The Pixel 10 (pictured) is tipped to be the first non-Pro phone to come with triple rear cameras

  • Google Pixel 10 is teased to be available for purchase via Flipkart
  • There is a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform for the launch
  • Customers will be able to pre-order the phone beginning August 21
The Google Pixel 10 series is scheduled to launch at the Made by Google event 2025 today (August 20). The keynote is expected to start at 10:30 PM IST. Ahead of its official debut, the handset's availability in India has been teased through an e-commerce platform.

Flipkart has put up a microsite dedicated to the launch of the Google Pixel 10. This aligns with the previous Pixel lineups, which have all been made available for purchase through the e-commerce giant. Apart from this, Google will also sell the upcoming Pixel 10 series via its recently introduced online store in India.

Google Pixel 10 Availability on Flipkart

There is a microsite on Flipkart for the launch of the Google Pixel 10. The landing page states, "Ask more of your phone". It opens up into a short video clip of the handset where its silhouette is teased, alongside its availability on the e-commerce platform, which is teased to begin at 9:30 pm IST today.

Alongside, the page also provides information about the pre-order date. According to the microsite, the Google Pixel 10 will be available for pre-order in India starting tomorrow (August 21).

Meanwhile, the official Google Store has also teased the arrival of the Pixel 10 in India, with a teaser that says “Coming August 21”. However, it has also raised questions over the availability of the upcoming foldable handset, ubiquitously known as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. At the time of writing this story, the text said, “Pixel 10 Pro Fold is coming soon”, hinting that it might not be available for purchase in India immediately after its launch today.

Previously, the Google Store had announced exclusive offers on the Pixel 10 series. Those who had subscribed to marketing emails from the e-store by 12:30 pm IST on August 19 are eligible to receive an offer that can be applied to Pixel 10 purchases. 

As per the company, the offer can only be redeemed on the Google Store, and there is a limit of one offer per customer. Additionally, it can be used to purchase only the advertised Pixel 10 model, not any other devices or subscriptions.

 

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Made by Google, Pixel, Google
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
