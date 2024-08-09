Technology News
Bungie Reiterates Commitment to Destiny After Layoffs, Says Will Reveal Future of Franchise Soon

“We know that recent changes at Bungie have created uncertainty surrounding the future of Destiny,” the studio said.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 August 2024 16:12 IST
Bungie Reiterates Commitment to Destiny After Layoffs, Says Will Reveal Future of Franchise Soon

Photo Credit: Bungie

Bungie said it plans to focus development efforts entirely on Destiny and Marathon

Highlights
  • Bungie announced last week that it was laying off 220 employees
  • The studio plans to deepen its integration with its parent Sony
  • Bungie and Sony will form a new studio to work on an action sci-fi title
Destiny maker Bungie announced last week that it was laying off 220 employees and making structural changes as part of cost-cutting measures. The studio cited rising development costs and grim economic environment as factors behind its decision. Now, Bungie has sought to reassure players over its commitment to Destiny and has said that it will soon share its plans for the future of the franchise.

'Future of Destiny'

In a post on X via the Destiny 2 team account on Friday, Bungie reiterated its commitment to its popular online shooter, Destiny, and said that it would continue issuing regular updates about the game to the playerbase.

“We know that recent changes at Bungie have created uncertainty surrounding the future of Destiny,” the post read. “Rest assured we remain committed to Destiny, to supporting our community with transparency, and to delivering regular updates about the game.”

The developer confirmed that the Destiny wasn't over, and it would reveal its plans for the “future of Destiny” and the franchise's next “multi-year journey” soon. “Once we plant a flag for the date, we'll let you all know,” the studio added.

Bungie Layoffs

The latest update from Bungie comes days after the studio made major changes to organisational structure, cutting 220 roles at the company — about 17 percent of its total workforce. In a blog post on the Bungie website July 31, studio CEO Pete Parsons claimed that the company needed to make “substantial changes” to its cost structure and “focus development efforts entirely on Destiny and Marathon.” The layoffs affected the company across all levels of hierarchy, including most of its executive and senior leader roles.

Additionally, Parsons also announced major changes to the studio that would deepen its integration with Sony — this includes the PlayStation parent absorbing 155 roles at Bungie into Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) over the coming quarters. Bungie and Sony will also form a new studio within PlayStation Studios to work on an unannounced action game set in a brand-new science-fantasy universe.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Bungie Reiterates Commitment to Destiny After Layoffs, Says Will Reveal Future of Franchise Soon
