Sony has announced the lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus in May. This month's PS Plus offerings include four titles, led by popular football sim EA Sports FC 24. Other free games for May include action-platformer Ghostrunner 2, isometric action-adventure title Tunic and online shooter Destiny 2: Lightfall. All four titles will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers from May 7.

The PS Plus lineup for May was revealed on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday. All PS Plus members can add the four games to their library and access them at no additional cost as long as they have an active subscription. Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall can be added to the game library till June 3, but EA Sports FC 24 will be available on the service for an extended period till June 17.

Bear in mind that the free PS Plus games for April will be available till May 6, after which they will depart the service. April's slate of PS Plus titles, announced in late March, includes first-person spell shooter Immortals of Aveum, spinoff strategy title Minecraft Legends and roguelike-action platformer Skul: The Hero Slayer. Here's a look at the four free PS Plus titles for May:

EA Sports FC 24

This month's PS Plus lineup will please FIFA fans as EA Sports FC 24 makes its way to the service. EA's latest football sim, which launched last year in September, represents a new beginning for the popular franchise. The series shed its FIFA branding after failing to come to licensing agreement with football's eponymous governing body. But FC 24 remains a familiar offering, bringing its arcade-style football gameplay across multiple single-player and online modes.

While there are no big changes in FC 24 (review), its Ultimate Team and Career modes are likely to keep players engaged until FC 25 arrives later this year. EA Sports FC 24 will be available to players on both PS4 and PS5.

Ghostrunner 2

Developed by One More Level, Ghostrunner 2 is a challenging action-platformer that features first-person parkour and sword combat. Sequel to Ghostrunner from 2020, the game puts players in the shoes of Jack, who can sprint, dash, wallrun and slide his way across challenging platforming sections and take on foes with his katana.

The game also provides additional tools like a grappling hook for traversal and shurikens for ranged attacks. Ghostrunner 2 arrives on PS Plus for PS5 users.

Tunic

An acclaimed indie action-adventure title that evokes classic Zelda games, Tunic lets players control a fox on an adventure through the ruins of a fantastical world. Much of the story unfolds through gameplay and environments as players find new pathways and instruction manual-style texts littered through the world.

Tunic encourages exploration and presents players plenty of puzzles and challenges in a cute visual style reminiscent of classic Nintendo titles. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

After including Destiny 2: The Witch Queen in March's PS Plus lineup, Sony now adds yet another major Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, to the service. The seventh expansion to Destiny 2, Lightfall was released in February 2023, adding a new story, gameplay elements, a new Strand sub-class and a new free-roam world to the base game. The expansion requires the base game to play and will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

This month, PS Plus members will also get the PlayStation Plus Football Ultimate Team Starter Pack to aid new FC 24 players on their FUT journey. Last month, Sony also revealed the slate of games coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier subscribers. April's lineup includes Dave the Diver, Animal Well, Tales of Kenzera: Zau and more.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.