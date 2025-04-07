Bungie is finally ready to show gameplay for its upcoming shooter Marathon. The studio will reveal Marathon gameplay in a showcase set for later this week on April 12. Bungie also shared a brief teaser alongside the announcement, showing off environments from one of the game's maps. Marathon, a PvP extraction shooter, was announced in 2023, but Bungie is yet to reveal any gameplay. In its last development update, the studio had shared new screenshots from the title.

Marathon Gameplay Reveal

The Marathon Gameplay Reveal Showcase will take place on April 12 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). In a post on X, the official Marathon handle shared a teaser showing environments and a character from the game.

Additionally, Marathon art director Joseph Cross shared new screenshots from the online shooter on X, as well. The new screenshots show more characters and the game's distinct art style.

Bungie started posting teasers for Marathon on its social media channels on April 3 after months of silence since the last update from game director Joe Ziegler. Back in October 2024, Ziegler had said in a video update that development on Marathon was “on track,” but the studio was not ready to show gameplay.

Marathan has also undergone extensive player testing and feedback, with the game changing over the course of its development. “For the past couple of years, we've been doing a lot of aggressive change to the game, and we've been iterating pretty heavily. And during that time, we've been testing with a lot of players,” Ziegler had said in the last update.

Bungie had also shared two concept art images from Marathon in October. The first screenshot was that of a “Runner” from the game, codenamed “Thief”, while the second was of another character, codenamed “Stealth”, a Runner with a focus on stealth gameplay.

Marathon, a sci-fi extraction shooter, is a reboot of the 1994 shooter of the same name by Bungie. The reboot does not have a confirmed release window yet, the details of which could likely be shared in the upcoming gameplay showcase.