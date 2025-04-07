Technology News
Krafton's The Sims Competitor inZOI Crosses 1 Million Copies Sold in a Week After Steam Early Access Launch

InZOI was the most wishlisted game on Steam before it launched in Early Access on the platform on March 28.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 April 2025 14:59 IST
Krafton's The Sims Competitor inZOI Crosses 1 Million Copies Sold in a Week After Steam Early Access Launch

Photo Credit: Krafton

inZOI is a life simulation game developed and published by Krafton

Highlights
  • inZOI launch in Steam Early Access on March 28
  • Krafton sees inZOI as a "long-term franchise IP"
  • inZOI is the fastest Krafton title to reach 1 million unit sales
inZOI, the life-simulation title from Krafton, has crossed one million copies sold in a week after it launched in Early Access on Steam, the studio announced Friday. Seen as a competitor to Electronic Arts' The Sims franchise, inZOI has become the fastest Krafton game ever to reach the sales milestone. The South Korean conglomerate said it saw the title as a “long-term franchise IP” and would continue to release updates and DLC content for free until full launch.

inZOI Sells 1 Million Copies 

Krafton confirmed that inZOI surpassed one million cumulative sales on April 4, just a week after the game launched Global Early Access on Steam.

“We are grateful and excited to present inZOI to players around the world through Early Access,” Krafton CEO CH Kim said in a press release. “We will continue to actively communicate with players and foster inZOI as Krafton's long-term franchise IP.”

The inZOI team thanked players in a post on X on Friday and said it was “honored” by the game's sales performance.

“It's a number that still feels unreal to us and a milestone we could not have reached without each and every one of you. Your excitement, your creations, your feedback, your content, and your support have brought inZOI to life in ways we never could have imagined,” the team said.

Krafton said inZOI had become the fastest game from the studio to reach the sales milestone. The publisher confirmed in the press release that the game had topped sales rankings across regions including North America and Asia.

According to the company, its “step-by-step approach” to sharing updates on inZOI before Early Access launch and its “player-friendly” strategy helped build trust among player community, leading to the game's positive reception.

“Building up to inZOI's release, Krafton drew attention to the game by showing up at major global game shows, collaborating with international influencers, and actively communicating with the player community,” the publisher said in the press release. “The inZOI global showcase and demo build particularly attracted high interest, while leading global media and gaming outlets further raised anticipation worldwide through continuous updates on the game.”

The company said it would continue releasing content updates for inZOI for free until its full launch.

InZOI was the most wishlisted game on Steam before it launched in Early Access on the platform on March 28. The sim title rose to the top of Steam's Global Top Sellers List by sales revenue just 40 minutes after its release.

According to Krafton, inZOI reached 1,75,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch, ranking third in the Games Category on the streaming platform. “Canvas,” inZOI's in-game user-generated content sharing platform, amassed over 1.2 million players on launch day, with over 470,000 pieces of uploaded in-game content, the studio said.

inZOI

inZOI

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Krafton's The Sims Competitor inZOI Crosses 1 Million Copies Sold in a Week After Steam Early Access Launch
