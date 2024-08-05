Technology News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Gameplay Leaks, Showing Maps, Movement and More

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to arrive on PC and consoles on October 25.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 August 2024 13:01 IST
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Gameplay Leaks, Showing Maps, Movement and More

Photo Credit: Activision

Black Ops 6's new Omnimovement mechanic allows players to sprint, slide and dive in any direction

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 open beta begins August 30
  • The game will launch day and date on Game Pass
  • Leaked gameplay footage has been taken down for copyright violations
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's in-development build has reportedly leaked online, with gameplay footage from the upcoming shooter flooding social media platforms. Several clips showing shooting and movement mechanics from the leaked build of the game have appeared online, some of which have been taken down for copyright violations. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 received a gameplay reveal trailer last month that teased the single-player campaign gameplay.\

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Leaks

A wave of leaked multiplayer gameplay footage said to be from Black Ops 6 has been making the rounds of social media. The footage is taken from an in-development build of the game that leaked online, as per VGC.

The leaks show multiplayer maps, classes and loadouts, UI changes, and the game's new Omnimovement mechanic that allows players to sprint, slide and dive in any direction, allowing greater maneuverability.

While Activision has not addressed the leaks, the original posts on social media that included the gameplay have been taken down after being reported by the copyright holder. Several other accounts, however, have since reposted the leaked multiplayer gameplay from the upcoming title.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Open Beta

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to get a multiplayer open beta later this month. The early access for the multiplayer open beta begins August 30 and will be available to all players who have pre-ordered the game or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. The early access period will end September 4, following which the game will get a second open beta weekend from September 6 to September 9.

Black Ops 6 was fully revealed on June 9 and has since received a few trailers and teasers. Activision and Microsoft have also announced that the game will become the first Call of Duty title to launch day and date on Game Pass. Call of Dury: Black Ops 6 is set to release across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on October 25.

Further reading: Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Call of Duty, Black Ops 6, Black Ops 6 Leak, Activision
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
