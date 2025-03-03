Call of Duty 2025 Could Still Launch on PS4 and Xbox One

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the most recent entry in the long-running military shooter franchise, released across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X in October 2024. While most modern triple-A games have left the previous console generation behind and only launch on current-gen platforms, Call of Duty titles have always cast a wide net and released across all available major platforms. The next Call of Duty game has now been tipped to launch on PS4 and Xbox One as well.

Call of Duty 2025 Could Launch on Older Consoles

The information comes from Call of Duty news and updates channel CharlieIntel. According to the outlet, Call of Duty 2025 could still be launched on PS4 and Xbox One. Citing sources, the publication claimed the game was in development for previous-generation consoles.

“Call of Duty 2025 could still release on PS4 and Xbox One, per sources. Supporting last-gen in 2025 is a wild decision, but the game is in development for the old consoles from what we've heard,” CharlieIntel claimed on X Friday.

Call of Duty 2025 could still release on PS4 and Xbox One, per sources. Supporting last-gen in 2025 is a wild decision, but the game is in development for the old consoles from what we've heard.



This may be a reason as to why there can't be two big maps in Warzone at same time. pic.twitter.com/mfkmOR65Fz — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 27, 2025

It's worth noting that Activision has not yet confirmed the next Call of Duty game for 2025. But it's likely that the next game in the series will support PS4 and Xbox One as the older consoles still have a large active user base.

The PS4 has sold over 117 million units as of August 2024. Sony said last year that PS4 made up for half of total monthly active PlayStation consoles with 49 million monthly active users. Xbox One, on the other hand, has sold around 58 million units, but the number of monthly active users on Microsoft's last-gen console is unclear.

With a considerable number of players still on previous generation consoles, releasing the next Call of Duty on those platforms enables the game to reach a bigger audience.

While there are no official details about Call of Duty 2025, leaked information from a focus meeting group last year suggested the game was in development. Call of Duty 2025 will reportedly be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2 and will be set in 2035 after the events of the 2012 game.

The game's campaign will bring back David Mason from Black Ops 2 as the protagonist, the leaks had claimed. Call of Duty 2025 will reportedly be espionage-themed with a focus on “informational warfare”.

The previous entry in the series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, launched on PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms on October 25, 2024.