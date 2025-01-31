Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has hit over four million players, Microsoft confirmed Wednesday at its second quarter earnings call for FY 2025. The action-adventure title from developer MachineGames released on PC and Xbox Series S/X in December 2024. The game is also set to arrive on PlayStation 5 later this year. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is based on Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones film franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Player Numbers

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed the player numbers for the game to investors at the company's second quarter earnings call. “And we saw rave reviews of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which has already been played by more than 4 million people,” he said.

Nadella didn't specify platforms, but that figure likely represents player numbers across PC, Xbox and Game Pass. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been available on Microsoft's game subscription service since it launched. Game Pass subscribers are likely to be a sizable chunk of the four million players who have experienced the game till now.

The game is also set to see more sales and players when it releases on PS5 in the first half of 2025. Publisher Bethesda has not yet confirmed a release date for the platform.

Indiana Jones, Black Ops 6 Drive Game Pass Growth

At the earnings call, Nadella also confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the top-selling game on Xbox and PlayStation in the second quarter. The shooter saw more players in its launch quarter when it released in October 2024 than any other paid release in franchise history, Nadella added.

With major titles like Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones releasing on Game Pass day one, the subscription service saw record growth, as well. According to Nadella, Game Pass set a new quarterly record for revenue and grew its PC subscriber base by over 30 percent in Q2 FY 2025.

Overall, however, Microsoft's gaming revenue declined seven percent, with content and services growth being offset by decline in hardware sales. Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said Xbox content and services revenue increased two percent in the quarter, driven by stronger-than-expected performance in Blizzard and Activision content, including Call of Duty.

