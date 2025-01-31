Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft

With major titles like Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones releasing on Game Pass day one, the subscription service saw record growth in the quarter, as well.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 January 2025 20:40 IST
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft

Photo Credit: Bethesda/ MachineGames

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is based on the popular Lucasfilm franchise

Highlights
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is releasing on PS5 in 2025
  • The game was available on Xbox Game Pass at launch
  • Xbox content and services revenue increased two percent in the quarter
Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has hit over four million players, Microsoft confirmed Wednesday at its second quarter earnings call for FY 2025. The action-adventure title from developer MachineGames released on PC and Xbox Series S/X in December 2024. The game is also set to arrive on PlayStation 5 later this year. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is based on Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones film franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Player Numbers

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed the player numbers for the game to investors at the company's second quarter earnings call. “And we saw rave reviews of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which has already been played by more than 4 million people,” he said.

Nadella didn't specify platforms, but that figure likely represents player numbers across PC, Xbox and Game Pass. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been available on Microsoft's game subscription service since it launched. Game Pass subscribers are likely to be a sizable chunk of the four million players who have experienced the game till now.

The game is also set to see more sales and players when it releases on PS5 in the first half of 2025. Publisher Bethesda has not yet confirmed a release date for the platform. 

Indiana Jones, Black Ops 6 Drive Game Pass Growth

At the earnings call, Nadella also confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the top-selling game on Xbox and PlayStation in the second quarter. The shooter saw more players in its launch quarter when it released in October 2024 than any other paid release in franchise history, Nadella added.

With major titles like Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones releasing on Game Pass day one, the subscription service saw record growth, as well. According to Nadella, Game Pass set a new quarterly record for revenue and grew its PC subscriber base by over 30 percent in Q2 FY 2025.

Overall, however, Microsoft's gaming revenue declined seven percent, with content and services growth being offset by decline in hardware sales. Microsoft CFO Amy Hood said Xbox content and services revenue increased two percent in the quarter, driven by stronger-than-expected performance in Blizzard and Activision content, including Call of Duty.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Satya Nadella, MachineGames, Bethesda, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Microsoft Earnings Call
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Meta’s Reality Labs Unit Posts $5 Billion in Losses in Q4 2024

Related Stories

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs 189 Prepaid Plan in India: See Benefits
  2. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  3. Zepto Starts Delivery of Vivo Smartphones in Just 10 Minutes
  4. Google Search Can Now Call Businesses on Your Behalf
  5. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  6. iQOO Neo 10R Will Launch in India in an Exclusive Dual-Tone Colourway
  7. 5 Things to Know About Apple in India From CEO Tim Cook's Q4 Results Call
  8. Forza Horizon 5 is Coming to PS5 in Spring 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon
  3. The Electric State OTT Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Starrer Coming to Netflix
  4. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft
  5. US SEC Gives Initial Approval to Combined Bitcoin, Ether ETF
  6. Threads Update Adds Media Tab for Photos, Videos and Photo Tagging Feature
  7. NPCI to Decline UPI Transactions That Contain Special Characters in the Transaction ID
  8. Asteroid 2024 YR4 Has a Small but Notable Chance of Earth Impact in 2032
  9. Meta’s Reality Labs Unit Posts $5 Billion in Losses in Q4 2024
  10. DeepSeek’s Database With Chat History and Sensitive Information Leaked, Says Cybersecurity Firm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »