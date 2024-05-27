Activision has confirmed that the next Call of Duty will be Black Ops 6. After several leaks and teasers, the publisher announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 last week. “A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins,” the official Call of Duty handle on X posted May 23, alongside a short video revealing the title. Additionally, Activision has confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be fully revealed in Direct presentation immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

The Call of Duty maker had begun its marketing push for the next title in its popular shooter franchise last week, revealing a teaser website for the game with “The Truth Lies” branding. The next instalment in the Black Ops series follows Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which was released in 2020.

Activision and Microsoft have also confirmed that the Direct presentation at Xbox Games Showcase slated for next month will be dedicated to Black Ops 6. Microsoft's initial announcement of the showcase included a redacted image that teased the next Call of Duty. Leaks, however, claimed at the time that the Direct showcase would feature the next entry in the COD franchise.

The full Black Ops 6 reveal will take place right after the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 10am PT (10:30pm IST). While Activision has not divulged any further details, the Direct presentation will likely debut the game's first trailer and reveal the release date.

While Activision has not revealed any details about Black Ops 6 beyond cryptic teasers, CharlieIntel, an X account that posts Call of Duty updates, has spotted details in the teasers that hint the game being set during the Gulf War. Additionally, the leaker also posted an image on X, citing reddit user u/Oufp4, that reportedly reveals GameStop pre-order listings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. According to the listing, Black Ops 6 will also be available on PS4, suggesting the game will be released on previous-gen consoles.

NEW: GameStop has listings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preorders, and it mentions a PS4 version



Looks like BO6 will be on last-gen still



Source: Reddit | u/Oufp4 pic.twitter.com/v5DtNcp3lV — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 24, 2024

Microsoft, which completed its acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision last year, is also reportedly planning to bring the next entry in the shooter franchise to its Game Pass subscription service.

