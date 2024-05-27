Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Officially Confirmed, Full Reveal Set for June 9

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Officially Confirmed, Full Reveal Set for June 9

Black Ops 6 will be fully revealed in Direct presentation immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 May 2024 12:09 IST
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Officially Confirmed, Full Reveal Set for June 9

Photo Credit: Activision

Black Ops 6 has been rumoured to be set during the Gulf War

Highlights
  • Direct showcase will deep dive into the next Call of Duty
  • Microsoft is planning to bring the next Call of Duty to Game Pass
  • Black Ops 6 was hinted with a new teaser website last week
Advertisement

Activision has confirmed that the next Call of Duty will be Black Ops 6. After several leaks and teasers, the publisher announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 last week. “A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins,” the official Call of Duty handle on X posted May 23, alongside a short video revealing the title. Additionally, Activision has confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be fully revealed in Direct presentation immediately following the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

The Call of Duty maker had begun its marketing push for the next title in its popular shooter franchise last week, revealing a teaser website for the game with “The Truth Lies” branding. The next instalment in the Black Ops series follows Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which was released in 2020.

Activision and Microsoft have also confirmed that the Direct presentation at Xbox Games Showcase slated for next month will be dedicated to Black Ops 6. Microsoft's initial announcement of the showcase included a redacted image that teased the next Call of Duty. Leaks, however, claimed at the time that the Direct showcase would feature the next entry in the COD franchise.

The full Black Ops 6 reveal will take place right after the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 10am PT (10:30pm IST). While Activision has not divulged any further details, the Direct presentation will likely debut the game's first trailer and reveal the release date.

While Activision has not revealed any details about Black Ops 6 beyond cryptic teasers, CharlieIntel, an X account that posts Call of Duty updates, has spotted details in the teasers that hint the game being set during the Gulf War. Additionally, the leaker also posted an image on X, citing reddit user u/Oufp4, that reportedly reveals GameStop pre-order listings for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. According to the listing, Black Ops 6 will also be available on PS4, suggesting the game will be released on previous-gen consoles.

Microsoft, which completed its acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision last year, is also reportedly planning to bring the next entry in the shooter franchise to its Game Pass subscription service.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Black Ops 6, Black Ops, Activision, Treyarch, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Could Add AI-Powered Emoji Generation, App Icon Customisation With iOS 18: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Profits, Dogecoin Hit With Losses Alongside Shiba Inu, Solana

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Officially Confirmed, Full Reveal Set for June 9
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Vegan Leather Finish Debuts in India: Check Price
  2. Xiaomi 14 Civi Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Realme Narzo N65 5G With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8, Vivo X200 Launch Timeline, SoC Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Yuva 5G India Launch Set for May 30; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. WhatsApp Introduces 1-Minute Long Voice Status Updates On iPhone and Android
  3. GPT-4 Outperforms Human Analysts in Financial Statement Analysis, Claims Research
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Retain Quad Rear Cameras; Might Bring Two Key Camera Upgrades
  5. Ether ETF Approvals in US Said to Boost Institutional Investment
  6. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Vegan Leather Finish Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Reportedly Starts Manually Taking Down Search Responses by AI Overviews
  8. Elon Musk’s AI Startup xAI Raises $6 Billion in Bid to Challenge OpenAI
  9. Instagram Users May Soon Get Early Access to Experimental Features: Report
  10. Google Messages Reportedly Rolling Out Gemini Integration to Users, But India Might Not Get It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »