Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has generated the highest player engagement metrics for a Call of Duty title in the first month since launch, Activision said Monday. The publisher claimed Black Ops 6 was “the biggest Call of Duty ever”, with more players flocking to the game in the first 30 days from launch than any other game in the series. Activision's update came after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had said the game was the biggest Call of Duty release ever at the company's first-quarter earnings call for FY 2025.

Black Ops 6 Launch Month Player Engagement

In an X post Monday, Activision said that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 recorded the highest number of players, hours played and total matches for a COD title in the first 30 days from launch. In terms of player engagement in that 30-day period, Black Ops 6 is the "biggest Call of Duty ever".

“Thank you to the Call of Duty community for continuing to make the launch of #BlackOps6 one for the record books,” the publisher said in its post. Activision did not, however, reveal sales figures for the title.

Thank you to the Call of Duty community for continuing to make the launch of #BlackOps6 one for the record books 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NVo9Q9zNVr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 25, 2024

Last month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had said that Black Ops 6 was the series' biggest launch, setting a record for day one players.Unit sales of the game on both PlayStation and Steam, too, were up over 60 percent year-over-year compared to last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the Microsoft CEO had said at the company's first-quarter earnings call.

Additionally, Black Ops 6 also set a record for subscriber additions on launch day for a title on Xbox Game Pass. The game became the first Call of Duty title to launch on Game Pass day one. Microsoft, however, did not share the number of subscribers added to the service following Black Ops 6's launch.

Analysts had estimated that the newest Call of Duty could reportedly add up to four million new subscribers to Game Pass. Unit sales of the game, however, would take a hit owing to more players accessing the game with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launched October 25 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.