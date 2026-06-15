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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Will Have One-Week Early Access, Activision Confirms

Players who pre-order the game will be able to play the single-player campaign a week early.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 June 2026 13:48 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Will Have One-Week Early Access, Activision Confirms

Photo Credit: Activision/ Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare will explore a new setting: the Korean peninsula

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Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is available to pre-order
  • Campaign early access will begin on October 16
  • Modern Warfare 4 will feature an offline single-player campaign
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The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 campaign will get early access, Activision has confirmed. Players who pre-order the game will be able to play the single-player campaign a week before launch, starting October 16. Modern Warfare 4 will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23.

Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early Access Confirmed

Activision confirmed campaign early access for the shooter in a blog post Friday. Early access will be available to players who digitally pre-order the Standard edition or the Vault edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox app on PC, PS5, Battle.net, Steam, and Switch 2.

Modern Warfare 4 is up for pre-order on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, but Switch 2 pre-orders will begin later this year.

This will be the first time a new Call of Duty game will feature campaign early access since 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Black Ops 6 in 2024 and Black Ops 7 last year skipped early access for their respective campaigns. Black Ops 7, notably, also featured the first always-online co-op campaign in Call of Duty history. Modern Warfare 4 will mark a return to an offline single-player campaign after backlash from players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 campaign will follow Private Park, a young South Korean soldier whose team is drawn into live combat when North Korea launches a full-scale invasion. Parallelly, the game will also follow Captain Price operating from the shadows on the trail of a deadly weapon.

Developer Infinity Ward is promising a gritty and grounded campaign with a focus on realism and immersion. In addition to South Korea, the single-player campaign will feature missions set in New York, Paris, Mumbai, among other locations.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on October 23. The game will not be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4

upcoming
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 4, Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early Access, Activision, Infinity Ward
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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