The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 campaign will get early access, Activision has confirmed. Players who pre-order the game will be able to play the single-player campaign a week before launch, starting October 16. Modern Warfare 4 will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23.

Modern Warfare 4 Campaign Early Access Confirmed

Activision confirmed campaign early access for the shooter in a blog post Friday. Early access will be available to players who digitally pre-order the Standard edition or the Vault edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox app on PC, PS5, Battle.net, Steam, and Switch 2.

Modern Warfare 4 is up for pre-order on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, but Switch 2 pre-orders will begin later this year.

This will be the first time a new Call of Duty game will feature campaign early access since 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Black Ops 6 in 2024 and Black Ops 7 last year skipped early access for their respective campaigns. Black Ops 7, notably, also featured the first always-online co-op campaign in Call of Duty history. Modern Warfare 4 will mark a return to an offline single-player campaign after backlash from players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 campaign will follow Private Park, a young South Korean soldier whose team is drawn into live combat when North Korea launches a full-scale invasion. Parallelly, the game will also follow Captain Price operating from the shadows on the trail of a deadly weapon.

Developer Infinity Ward is promising a gritty and grounded campaign with a focus on realism and immersion. In addition to South Korea, the single-player campaign will feature missions set in New York, Paris, Mumbai, among other locations.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on October 23. The game will not be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.