Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Next Call of Duty Will Not Release on Last Gen Consoles, Activision Confirms

Next Call of Duty Will Not Release on Last-Gen Consoles, Activision Confirms

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 released on last-gen consoles alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 May 2026 15:18 IST
Next Call of Duty Will Not Release on Last-Gen Consoles, Activision Confirms

Photo Credit: Activision

Black Ops 7 was a cross-gen release

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Activision has not yet revealed the next Call of Duty
  • The next Call of Duty is rumoured to be Modern Warfare 4
  • Future Call of Duty games will not launch on Game Pass day one
Advertisement

Call of Duty is finally leaving behind last-generation consoles, PS4 and Xbox One. After sticking with cross-gen Call of Duty releases for years after PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles came out, Activision has now clarified that the next entry in the first-person shooter franchise is not being developed for last-gen consoles.

“Not sure where this one started, but it's not true. The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4,” the publisher confirmed in a post via the official Call of Duty account on X. The clarification came after rumours of the next Call of Duty, believed to be Modern Warfare 4, being playtested on PS4 surfaced over the weekend, naturally raising concerns from fans.

VoltCall Of Duty Discussion
Explore More...

Call of Duty to Abandon Cross-Gen Releases 

Call of Duty games have been cross-gen releases, releasing on PS4 and Xbox One alongside PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Launching on older platforms maximises the game's install base — millions of users still play their games on last-gen consoles — but has also held back the series from taking a truly next-gen leap in terms of visuals.

Fans have complained about Call of Duty games being held back technically because of last-gen ports. The discussion around last-gen releases was especially vocal when Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launched on PS4 and Xbox One, alongside current-gen consoles. The game was received poorly, leading to Activision admitting that the franchise had not met fans' expectations fully.

For comparison, Battlefield 6 skipped the last-gen consoles and launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X just weeks ahead of Black Ops 7. EA's shooter went on to become the best-selling game of 2025 in the US, beating Call of Duty, its biggest rival.

Now, with last-gen consoles confirmed to be out of the picture, the next Call of Duty could feature technical advancements and graphical upgrades that weren't seen in recent releases.

Activision and Microsoft have not revealed the next Call of Duty, but it is rumoured to be Modern Warfare 4. The game is believed to be in development at Infinity Ward.

Call of Duty on Game Pass, Nintendo Switch 2

One thing is confirmed that the next Call of Duty won't be launching on Xbox Game Pass. Last month, Microsoft announced it was slashing the price of PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate and removing future Call of Duty games from the service. Going forward, Call of Duty games will be available on Game Pass the following holiday season, roughly a year after launch.

Aside from PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, Activision is also planning to bring the franchise to Nintendo Switch 2. Microsoft has a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to Switch platforms.

Ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Activision had said it was working with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch. “We're committed to getting the franchise on Switch. Both teams are working on it. Will share details when ready,” the publisher had said last year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent gunplay
  • Consistent PC performance
  • Fun and engaging Endgame mode
  • Bad
  • Co-op systems cripple solo experience
  • Out of place hallucinatory missions
  • Lack of memorable missions and set pieces
  • Rehashed levels
  • Frustrating boss fights
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, Activision, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Showcases 3000-Nit Wide Colour Gamut OLED, Next-Gen 500-Nit EL-QD Display and More at Display Week 2026
Xiaomi Claims Record Performance in Mid-Premium Smartphone Segment in India

Related Stories

Next Call of Duty Will Not Release on Last-Gen Consoles, Activision Confirms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Could Launch in India Soon With These Three Upgrades
  2. This iPhone Was the Best-Selling Handset Globally in Q1 2026
  3. OpenAI's AI Phone Could Arrive in Early 2027 With This MediaTek Chip
  4. OnePlus Summer Sale: Deals on OnePlus 15, OnePlus 13 and More Announced
  5. Crypto Market Recovery Continues as Bitcoin Settles Above $80,000 Mark
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Hands-On
  7. Top Phones Under Rs. 50,000 in India: iQOO 15R Takes the Lead
  8. Here's How Much the B by Lenskart Smart Glasses Will Cost in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr Fold India Launch Teased; Set to Arrive in May as Company’s First Book-Style Foldable
  2. Redmi 17 4G Listing Hints at Multiple Memory Configurations; Rebranded Poco Model Also Expected: Report
  3. Vivo V70 Lite 4G, Vivo Y05e Reportedly Listed on US FCC Database Along With Battery Details
  4. OnePlus Pad 4 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Android 16 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Xiaomi Claims Record Performance in Mid-Premium Smartphone Segment in India
  6. Next Call of Duty Will Not Release on Last-Gen Consoles, Activision Confirms
  7. Samsung Showcases 3000-Nit Wide Colour Gamut OLED, Next-Gen 500-Nit EL-QD Display and More at Display Week 2026
  8. Apple Said to Be in Talks With Intel and Samsung to Produce Its Chips in the US
  9. World Liberty Financial Sues Tron Founder Justin Sun for Defamation
  10. OpenAI Accelerates AI Phone Development With Advanced MediaTek Processor: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »