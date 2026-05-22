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Infinity Ward Working on Next Call of Duty, Says It's Making 'Definitive Modern Warfare' Title

Infinity Ward announced a new chapter for the studio and teased the next Call of Duty.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 May 2026 14:51 IST
Infinity Ward Working on Next Call of Duty, Says It's Making 'Definitive Modern Warfare' Title

Photo Credit: Activision/ Infinity Ward

The next Call of Duty title will be a new Modern Warfare game

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Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 released last year
  • Infinity Ward is now lead by two new studio heads
  • The next Call of Duty will likely be fully revealed later this summer
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Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has confirmed it is working on a Modern Warfare title as it embarks on a new chapter with new studio heads at the helm. Co-studio heads Mark Grigsby and Jack O'Hara confirmed that the developer was making the “definitive Modern Warfare” game. Modern Warfare 4 is rumoured to be the next Call of Duty release after last year's Black Ops 7.

Next Call of Duty is Modern Warfare

In a message posted on its website and social media channels, Infinity Ward said it was focussed on making “the best entertainment in the industry.”

“As a new chapter begins for this studio, we're focused on what defines us: passion, precision, obsession, and an unrelenting drive to make the best entertainment in the industry,” the two new studio heads said. “Our next game is the result of that mindset.”

That next game is set to be a new Modern Warfare title. Infinity Ward did not reveal an official title, but IW studio heads said in an accompanying video that the company was developing the next Call of Duty.

“Stay tuned,” Grigsby said. “We're making the definitive Modern Warfare,” O'Hara added.

“On behalf of everyone at IW, we're proud of what we've been building and excited to finally start sharing it with you,” the studio heads said in the message.

Rumours have also claimed that Infinity Ward is working on Modern Warfare 4. The studio will likely reveal the official title and more details later this summer.

Activision, however, has confirmed that the next Call of Duty game will not be released on previous-generation consoles. The Modern Warfare title is being developed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. It may launch on Nintendo Switch 2 at some point, too.

Additionally, Call of Duty games will now no longer release on Xbox Game Pass day one. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced a price cut for Game Pass last month and confirmed that future COD titles would be released on the subscription service during the following holiday season, roughly a year after their launch.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform Nintendo Wii, PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 4, Infinity Ward, Activision, Call of Duty, Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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