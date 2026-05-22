Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has confirmed it is working on a Modern Warfare title as it embarks on a new chapter with new studio heads at the helm. Co-studio heads Mark Grigsby and Jack O'Hara confirmed that the developer was making the “definitive Modern Warfare” game. Modern Warfare 4 is rumoured to be the next Call of Duty release after last year's Black Ops 7.

Next Call of Duty is Modern Warfare

In a message posted on its website and social media channels, Infinity Ward said it was focussed on making “the best entertainment in the industry.”

“As a new chapter begins for this studio, we're focused on what defines us: passion, precision, obsession, and an unrelenting drive to make the best entertainment in the industry,” the two new studio heads said. “Our next game is the result of that mindset.”

That next game is set to be a new Modern Warfare title. Infinity Ward did not reveal an official title, but IW studio heads said in an accompanying video that the company was developing the next Call of Duty.

“Stay tuned,” Grigsby said. “We're making the definitive Modern Warfare,” O'Hara added.

“On behalf of everyone at IW, we're proud of what we've been building and excited to finally start sharing it with you,” the studio heads said in the message.

Yes, we are making the definitive Modern Warfare.



Lock in for some stories from our new studio heads 👇https://t.co/tvto6Ab9B6 pic.twitter.com/PP9SRL1UeL — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 21, 2026

Rumours have also claimed that Infinity Ward is working on Modern Warfare 4. The studio will likely reveal the official title and more details later this summer.

Activision, however, has confirmed that the next Call of Duty game will not be released on previous-generation consoles. The Modern Warfare title is being developed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. It may launch on Nintendo Switch 2 at some point, too.

Additionally, Call of Duty games will now no longer release on Xbox Game Pass day one. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma announced a price cut for Game Pass last month and confirmed that future COD titles would be released on the subscription service during the following holiday season, roughly a year after their launch.