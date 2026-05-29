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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Revealed; Will Launch on PC, Consoles, and Switch 2 on October 23

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 May 2026 13:32 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Revealed; Will Launch on PC, Consoles, and Switch 2 on October 23

Photo Credit: Activision/ Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare will explore a new setting: the Korean peninsula

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Highlights
  • Modern Warfare 4's campaign will see North Korea invading South Korea
  • This will be the first Call of Duty title on Nintendo Switch 2
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will feature the DMZ extraction mode
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Activision and Infinity Ward have fully revealed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, the next entry in the popular military shooter franchise. The game promises a new setting in the Korean Peninsula, and a darker, more grounded tone. Modern Warfare 4 is also the first COD title to ditch last-gen consoles. It will be released on October 23, 2026, across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 — making it the first Call of Duty release on Nintendo platforms.

Days after teasing the “definitive Modern Warfare” title, developer Infinity Ward took the covers off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Thursday, detailing a gritty-single player campaign, a revamped multi-player experience, and the DMZ extraction mode.

Modern Warfare 4 Single-Player Campaign

Modern Warfare 4's story will take place on the Korean peninsula as North Korea invades South Korea. On one side of the campaign, players will be put into the shoes of a South Korean soldier, Private Park, and his squad, whose routine patrol turns deadly when North Korea launches its invasion.

On the other end, the campaign follows returning characters like Captain Price, who is off grid on a hunt for revenge. His personal quest ties into the larger conflict that threatens global catastrophe.

cod price cod

Captain Price returns in Modern Warfare 4
Photo Credit: Activision/ Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward is promising a grounded campaign that pushes Call of Duty into “darker and more dangerous” territory. Modern Warfare 4 will also feature diverse, globetrotting missions that take players to Korea, New York, Paris, Mumbai, among other locations. The new Korean setting is also promised to present an authentic portrayal of culture, history, and military detail of the region.

Modern Warfare 4 Multiplayer

Infinity Ward also detailed the innovations coming to the game's multiplayer, promising fluid movement, precise gunplay, and 12 launch maps. The focus is on authentic and realistic gunplay. Infinity Ward has taken player feedback to remove bloom from the game, which refers to unpredictable bullet spread. The studio has also rebuilt recoil, convergence, and weapon handling and refined depth of field and visual effects to improve enemy visibility.

The movement system gets improvements, too, with expanded options for mantling, climbing, hanging, and jumping. Infinity Ward is promising a fast and fluid movement system that feels grounded and prioritises control and player freedom.

In addition to 12 core maps at launch, Modern Warfare 4 will feature Kill Block, a new live-fire multiplayer training facility with an every-shifting combat space.

Player progression has been reworked, too. The Create-a-Class system has been redesigned and now includes operators, weapons, equipment, and killstreaks in a single loadout. Weapon attachments in Gunsmith are now shared by weapon class. Modern Warfare 4 also comes with a Gunny system that quickly customises weapons based on players' build preferences and playstyle. Additionally, players will unlock Apex attachments, specialized modifications that overhaul weapon behavior, by fully progressing a weapon.

Infinity Ward has also promised grounded skins, cosmetics, and collaborations in Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer after facing criticism for increasingly discordant skins and collaborations in previous games. That means no Nicki Minaj and Beavis and Butt-Head skins

“Every aspect of Modern Warfare 4 is anchored in the game's narrative. Every feature, every decision needs to feel authentic to what Modern Warfare is, and that includes cosmetics and collabs. We're committed to keeping it grounded and transparent, and we want to hear from you on what you'd like to see in our game,” the studio said in a post on X.

Activision will share more details on Modern Warfare 4 multiplayer, including maps, modes, progression, and more, in the coming days.

Modern Warfare 4 will also feature DMZ, an extraction mode where players can deploy solo or with a squad into a conflict zone to recover military technology. Infinity Ward said that the extraction experience will feature changing weather, dynamic military objectives, and hostile forces. The studio will share the first look at DMZ on June 7.

dmz mw4

Modern Warfare 4 will feature an extraction mode, called DMZ
Photo Credit: Activision/ Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare Editions and Pricing

Activision is also promising a “major leap” in visuals, calling Modern Warfare 4 the “most immersive and technically advanced Call of Duty ever built.” It's the first Call of Duty to ditch last-gen consoles, PS4 and Xbox One.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-orders on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation are now live, while Switch 2 pre-orders will arrive later in the year.

The shooter will be available in a Standard edition (both physical and digital) and a Vault edition, which includes benefits like early access to the Open Beta, operator skins, weapons, and more. Pre-ordering any edition will also grant early access to the Open Beta, dates for which will be announced soon.

The Standard edition is priced $69.99, or Rs. 4,999 on PC and Rs. 5,999 on consoles. The Vault edition costs $99.99 (Rs. 7,698 on PC and Rs. 8,249 on consoles).

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Further reading: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, Modern Warfare 4, Call of Duty, Infinity Ward, Activision
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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