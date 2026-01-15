Technology News
  Civilization VII Coming to iPhone, iPad as Part of Apple Arcade in February

Civilization VII Coming to iPhone, iPad as Part of Apple Arcade in February

Civilization VII will be added to Apple Arcade along with three other games on February 5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2026 20:10 IST
Civilization VII Coming to iPhone, iPad as Part of Apple Arcade in February

Photo Credit: 2K/ Firaxis Games

Civilization VII released on February 11, 2025

Highlights
  • Civilization VII released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox in 2025
  • Apple Arcade is also adding three more games on February 5
  • Civilization VII is already available on Mac
Sid Meier's Civilization, the popular real-time strategy franchise from Firaxis Games, is coming to Apple Arcade. Apple announced Thursday that Civilization VII, which was released on PC and consoles in 2025, will launch into its game subscription service on February 5, almost a year after its release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Platforms. With the Apple Arcade release, the strategy title will also arrive on iPhone and iPad.

Civilization VII Coming to Apple Arcade

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Arcade Edition will come with touch controls on iPhone and iPad. The game was already available on Mac, and now it will be playable for free with an Apple Arcade subscription.

The release of Civilization VII on Apple Arcade marks yet another PC and console title coming to Apple devices. Apple Arcade has recently added PowerWash Simulator and Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition to its library of games.

Civilization VII originally launched on PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch on February 11, 2025. It was released on Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title on June 5.

Apple Arcade Civilization VII 02 1 civ 7

Civilization VII will feature touch controls on iPhone and iPad
Photo Credit: Apple

Three More Games Heading to Apple Arcade

Alongside Civilization VII, Apple announced that it will add three additional titles to the Apple Arcade library on February 5. First up is Retrocade for Apple Vision Pro. Retrocade turns back the clocks to the ‘80s, allowing Vision Pro users to experience arcade games in a fully realised retro arcade. Retrocade will feature classic arcade games like Asteroids, Bubble Bobble, Centipede, Galaga, and more. While Vision Pro offers the most immersive way to play these titles, they can also be experienced on iPhone and iPad.

Also coming to Apple Arcade is rhythm title Felicity's Door and puzzle game I Love Hue Too+. All games joining Apple Arcade will come without ads or in-app purchases.

Apple's game subscription service boasts over 200 titles. A monthly Apple Arcade subscription costs Rs. 99 in India. It is also bundled with the Apple One subscription, which starts at Rs. 195 a month. Users also get three months of Apple Arcade free when they buy an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Civilization
PEGI Rating 12+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OpenAI's Hardware Pivot: Rejecting Apple to Focus on Jony Ive-Designed AI Wearables
Civilization VII Coming to iPhone, iPad as Part of Apple Arcade in February
