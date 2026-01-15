Sid Meier's Civilization, the popular real-time strategy franchise from Firaxis Games, is coming to Apple Arcade. Apple announced Thursday that Civilization VII, which was released on PC and consoles in 2025, will launch into its game subscription service on February 5, almost a year after its release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Platforms. With the Apple Arcade release, the strategy title will also arrive on iPhone and iPad.

Civilization VII Coming to Apple Arcade

Sid Meier's Civilization VII Arcade Edition will come with touch controls on iPhone and iPad. The game was already available on Mac, and now it will be playable for free with an Apple Arcade subscription.

The release of Civilization VII on Apple Arcade marks yet another PC and console title coming to Apple devices. Apple Arcade has recently added PowerWash Simulator and Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition to its library of games.

Civilization VII originally launched on PC (Windows, Mac, Linux), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch on February 11, 2025. It was released on Nintendo Switch 2 as a launch title on June 5.

Civilization VII will feature touch controls on iPhone and iPad

Photo Credit: Apple

Three More Games Heading to Apple Arcade

Alongside Civilization VII, Apple announced that it will add three additional titles to the Apple Arcade library on February 5. First up is Retrocade for Apple Vision Pro. Retrocade turns back the clocks to the ‘80s, allowing Vision Pro users to experience arcade games in a fully realised retro arcade. Retrocade will feature classic arcade games like Asteroids, Bubble Bobble, Centipede, Galaga, and more. While Vision Pro offers the most immersive way to play these titles, they can also be experienced on iPhone and iPad.

Also coming to Apple Arcade is rhythm title Felicity's Door and puzzle game I Love Hue Too+. All games joining Apple Arcade will come without ads or in-app purchases.

Apple's game subscription service boasts over 200 titles. A monthly Apple Arcade subscription costs Rs. 99 in India. It is also bundled with the Apple One subscription, which starts at Rs. 195 a month. Users also get three months of Apple Arcade free when they buy an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac.