Forza Horizon 6 Release Date Seems to Have Leaked in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 6's release date seems to have leaked ahead of an official announcement. The open world racing title could launch on May 19, according to leaked pre-order details within Forza Horizon 5. Playground Games' next Forza title is confirmed to launch this year and is set to get a gameplay deep-dive later this month at Xbox Developer Direct, where the studio may finally reveal the official launch date.

Forza Horizon 6 Release Date Leaked

The leak seems to have come from a Forza Horizon 6 pre-order promotion within Forza Horizon 5. Xbox Infinite, an Xbox-focussed channel based in Saudi Arabia, posted a Forza Horizon 5 screenshot that showed pre-order details for Forza Horizon 6.

According to the image, users who pre-order the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 6 will get four-day early access to the game starting May 15. That means the general release date of the open world racing game will likely be May 19. VGC, citing sources, also corroborated the launch window for Forza Horizon 6.

Additionally, the leak also suggests that Forza Horizon 6 will get at least two premium expansions after launch. The in-game image claims that pre-order rewards will include a pre-tuned exclusive Ferrari J-50 car in Forza Horizon 6. Alongside early access, Premium Edition pre-order will also grant VIP Membership, Welcome Pack, Car Pass, Time Attack Car Pack, and two post-launch rewards that include Italian Passion Car Pack and two Premium Expansions.

Microsoft and Playground Games have not yet announced a release date for Forza Horizon 6. However, the game is set to get an in-depth look, along with a first look at gameplay, at Xbox's Developer Direct showcase on January 22. Playground may reveal the official launch date at the event.

Forza Horizon 6 was revealed with a brief teaser at Tokyo Game Show in September. The open world racing title, a follow-up to the hit Forza Horizon 5, is set in Japan. The game will first launch on Xbox Series S/X and PC. Developer Playground Games has confirmed that it will bring the racing title to PS5 post-launch, but has not shared a timeline.

It won't be a surprise, however, if Forza Horizon 6 drops on PS5 sooner rather than later. Forza Horizon 5 launched on PS5 in 2025, four years after its release on Xbox and PC. The game has reportedly sold over 5 million copies on Sony's console.