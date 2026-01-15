The PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for the first month of 2026 has been revealed. It turns out the leak this week was accurate. Survival horror title Resident Evil Village and action-RPG Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth are set to join Game Catalogue in January. PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members will also be able to play vehicle sim Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, survival horror title A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, roguelike RPG Darkest Dungeon II, walking sim The Exit 8, racing title Art of Rally, and puzzle title A Little to the Left this month.

All games will be available to play from January 20. Sony also announced that Ridge Racer, the racing title that was originally released on PlayStation 1, will join the Classics Catalogue this month. Here's a closer look at games coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in January:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for January

Resident Evil Village, the eighth main instalment in the Resident Evil franchise, is coming to Game Catalogue on January 20, the same day it joins Xbox Game Pass. The survival horror title arrives on PS Plus just weeks ahead of the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline game in the series.

It seems to be the perfect opportunity to play Resident Evil Village before RE 9 releases on February 27. Village is set a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. You play as Ethan Winters, looking for his daughter in a village filled with monstrous creatures. Resident Evil Village will be available to PS Plus members on PS5 and PS4.

Resident Evil Village released in 2021

Photo Credit: Capcom

Game Catalogue also adds Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth this month. The most recent mainline Yakuza game, which was released in 2024, features dual protagonists in Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu. Infinite Wealth is the first game in the series to be set outside Japan.

Players explore Honolulu City in Hawaii as a major location in the RPG. Kasuga travels to Honolulu in search of his mother before uncovering a larger consipiracy and eventually teaming up with Kiryu. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Saber Interactive's vehicle simulation title, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, joins PS Plus this month, as well. Expeditions is a spinoff title in the MudRunner franchise and follows the familiar formula. Players must navigate all manner of difficult terrain, from marshlands to mountains, on their vehicle.

This time, however, the focus isn't on delivering cargo. The game instead emphasises scientific expeditions across three distinct environments. You get new tools and objectives as you explore each area and expand your research footprint. Expeditions: A MudRunner Game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game is developed by Saber Interactive

Photo Credit: Focus Entertainment/ Saber Interactive

In addition to Resident Evil Village, Game Catalogue will also add A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, another survival horror game, this month. Based on A Quiet Place film franchise, the game tasks players with surviving the post-apocalyptic world roamed by deadly blind alien creatures that are highly sensitive to sound.

Played from a first-person perspective, the game takes place between the events of A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place: Day One. It follows the story of Alex Taylor, who must utilise stealth to survive the hostile creatures and protect her unborn child. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will be available on the PS5.

Here's the full list of games joining Game Catalogue in January: