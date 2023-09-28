Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Plus October 2023 Free Games: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West

PlayStation Plus October 2023 Free Games: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West

The three free games will be available to unlock on PlayStation Plus from October 3 onwards.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 September 2023 14:40 IST
PlayStation Plus October 2023 Free Games: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West

Photo Credit: Striking Distance Studios

The Callisto Protocol heavily relies on dismemberment

Highlights
  • These games will be available to Essential, Extra, Deluxe members
  • PS Plus monthly free games for October are available till November 6
  • A PS Plus Essential subscription costs Rs. 499 per month
Advertisement

PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for October 2023 have been announced. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting October 3. PS Plus members can sneak their way through the horrifying confines of a gory space prison in The Callisto Protocol, build out large-scale prosperous lands in Farming Simulator 22, and dive into the world of Weird West, which throws gunslingers on an unforgiving land teeming with dark fantastical creatures. These games can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until November 6, after which you'll need to hold on to your PS Plus subscription for continued access.

Alternatively, if you enjoy any of the said titles, you can buy them for permanent access — all progression will carry over, of course. Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog late Wednesday, reminding that PS Plus members have until October 2 to add September's free games to their library, which include the poorly-received Saints Row reboot, the sandbox MMO Black Desert, and the machine-battler Generation Zero.

PS Plus October 2023: The Callisto Protocol

Serving as a spiritual successor to Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol pits you in the futuristic maximum security Black Iron Prison, which has been overtaken by bloodthirsty parasitic aliens. Assuming the role of an inmate Jacob Lee, players must fight their way through endless hordes by navigating through blood-soaked claustrophobic passageways, and in the process, uncover a larger conspiracy. Hack off limbs, blast them into fleshy bits, or use your telekinetic powers to grab foes from a distance and chuck them into razors. The game launched to mixed reception for not being inventive and sticking way too close to Dead Space's roots.

Game director Glen Schofield recently left Striking Distance Studios to ‘pursue new opportunities,' which could partly be attributed to The Callisto Protocol's poor sales. It will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus October 2023: Farming Simulator 22

Push through the challenging conditions of the four seasons to grow a prosperous farm and in time, an agricultural empire in Farming Simulator 22. You can choose to create a lush vineyard, breed cattle on hillside landscapes, or cultivate produce ranging from wheat, potatoes, and more. Experiment with over 400 tools and machinery — named after real-life brands — to gain the best results and enhance the farming experience by checking out free community-created equipment. The game also has a massive expansion planned for November, which adds an entirely new Central European map for your growing needs.

Farming Simulator 22 will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5, with support for cross-platform multiplayer.

PS Plus October 2023: Weird West

In a dark fantastical reimagining of the Wild West, this isometric RPG has you switch between the roles of five unique characters, ranging from a bounty hunter, a pigman, a shapeshifting entity, and more to uncover the supernatural secrets that reside in its sandbox universe. Locations and the acts you perform for a faction are totally reactive to player choices, with permadeath being one of them. While it largely follows an explore-loot-kill gameplay loop, there are some crafty stealth options mixed in there for good measure, which is to be expected with the involvement of Raphaël Colantonio, who previously helmed Dishonored.

Weird West will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the set of games coming to its September Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers. Standouts are NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, Civilization VI, Unpacking, and a lot more.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
Series Farming Simulator
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ps plus, playstation plus, playstation, sony, the callisto protocol, glen schofield, weird west, farming simulator 22, ps plus october 2023, ps plus october 2023 free games, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus With an Aluminum Frame Survive Durability Test

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus October 2023 Free Games: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 India Dates Are Now Official
  2. Sony WF-1000XM5 With Advanced ANC Launched in India at This Price
  3. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Alleged Promo Videos Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  5. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
  6. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  7. OnePlus Pad Go Display Details Out Ahead of India Launch
  8. Meta AI Will Answer Your Queries on WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Counter-Strike 2 Has Officially Launched, Free-to-Play on Steam
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT Users Can Now Browse the Web as OpenAI Expands Data Access Beyond 2021 Cutoff
  2. PlayStation Plus October 2023 Free Games: The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West
  3. WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger to Get AI Assistants; Meta Shows Off Image Generation Tool Emu
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus With an Aluminum Frame Survive Durability Test
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Alleged Promo Videos Suggest Design With Hole-Punch Display
  6. Meta Quest 3 Pre-Orders Go Live, Mixed Reality Headset Starts Shipping October 10
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts October 8: Top Deals, Bank Discounts and More
  8. Meta Smart Glasses in Collaboration With Ray-Ban Launched, Allows Hands-Free Livestreaming
  9. Counter-Strike 2 Has Officially Launched on Steam, Replacing CS:GO
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Sees First Profit of the Week, Most Altcoins Reflect Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.