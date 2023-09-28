PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for October 2023 have been announced. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting October 3. PS Plus members can sneak their way through the horrifying confines of a gory space prison in The Callisto Protocol, build out large-scale prosperous lands in Farming Simulator 22, and dive into the world of Weird West, which throws gunslingers on an unforgiving land teeming with dark fantastical creatures. These games can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until November 6, after which you'll need to hold on to your PS Plus subscription for continued access.

Alternatively, if you enjoy any of the said titles, you can buy them for permanent access — all progression will carry over, of course. Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog late Wednesday, reminding that PS Plus members have until October 2 to add September's free games to their library, which include the poorly-received Saints Row reboot, the sandbox MMO Black Desert, and the machine-battler Generation Zero.

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October are:



🚀 The Callisto Protocol

🚜 Farming Simulator 22

🤠 Weird West



Full details: https://t.co/xhwAVo75t4 pic.twitter.com/ML7P8BJgtG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 27, 2023

PS Plus October 2023: The Callisto Protocol

Serving as a spiritual successor to Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol pits you in the futuristic maximum security Black Iron Prison, which has been overtaken by bloodthirsty parasitic aliens. Assuming the role of an inmate Jacob Lee, players must fight their way through endless hordes by navigating through blood-soaked claustrophobic passageways, and in the process, uncover a larger conspiracy. Hack off limbs, blast them into fleshy bits, or use your telekinetic powers to grab foes from a distance and chuck them into razors. The game launched to mixed reception for not being inventive and sticking way too close to Dead Space's roots.

Game director Glen Schofield recently left Striking Distance Studios to ‘pursue new opportunities,' which could partly be attributed to The Callisto Protocol's poor sales. It will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus October 2023: Farming Simulator 22

Push through the challenging conditions of the four seasons to grow a prosperous farm and in time, an agricultural empire in Farming Simulator 22. You can choose to create a lush vineyard, breed cattle on hillside landscapes, or cultivate produce ranging from wheat, potatoes, and more. Experiment with over 400 tools and machinery — named after real-life brands — to gain the best results and enhance the farming experience by checking out free community-created equipment. The game also has a massive expansion planned for November, which adds an entirely new Central European map for your growing needs.

Farming Simulator 22 will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5, with support for cross-platform multiplayer.

PS Plus October 2023: Weird West

In a dark fantastical reimagining of the Wild West, this isometric RPG has you switch between the roles of five unique characters, ranging from a bounty hunter, a pigman, a shapeshifting entity, and more to uncover the supernatural secrets that reside in its sandbox universe. Locations and the acts you perform for a faction are totally reactive to player choices, with permadeath being one of them. While it largely follows an explore-loot-kill gameplay loop, there are some crafty stealth options mixed in there for good measure, which is to be expected with the involvement of Raphaël Colantonio, who previously helmed Dishonored.

Weird West will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the set of games coming to its September Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers. Standouts are NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, Civilization VI, Unpacking, and a lot more.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.