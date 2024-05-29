Sony has announced the slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus in June as part of its annual Days of Play celebration that begins May 29. With the promotion, PlayStation is offering monthly free games to all PS Plus subscribers in June, bonus titles and game trials for Game Catalog, Classics Catalog and PS VR2 to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members, and other offers. PS Plus monthly games lineup for June includes SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4. The three titles will be available to all PS Plus members on June 4.

The PS Plus games, alongside other Days of Play offerings, were announced on the PlayStation Blog Tuesday. The Days of Play celebration, which starts off today, will be valid through June 12. It's also worth noting that EA Sports FC 24, a free PS Plus title for May, will be available for all PS Plus subscribers to redeem till June 18.

Other games in PS Plus' monthly lineup for May — Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall, announced earlier this month — can be added to library till June 3. Here's a look at the PS Plus monthly games lineup for June.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

This SpongeBob platformer from 2023 follows its titular iconic cartoon hero on a journey through alternate realities, called Wish Worlds, as he tries to save his home, Bikini Bottom. Each Wish World serves as a distinct biome, as players navigate colourful levels, employing their traversal and combat abilities. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

AEW Fight Forever

Based on the Americal wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling, AEW Fight Forever is a professional wrestling title, similar to the popular WWE 2K franchise. Developed by Yuke's, AEW Fight Forever favours an arcade-style wrestling gameplay and presentation over a more grounded depiction. The game features different modes and match styles, across single player and online multiplayer. Fight Forever also features a career mode, called “Road to Elite,” where players can create a custom character or opt to play as a wrestler from the AEW roster. AEW Fight Forever will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

AEW Fight Forever released on June 29, 2023

Photo Credit: THQ Nordic

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4, the side-scrolling brawler developed by Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games, is also coming to PS Plus on June 4. First released in 2020, the beat ‘em up title features classing gameplay from the original Streets of Rage trilogy. It can be played by up to four players locally or two players online as they take on waves of enemies and proceed through levels. Each character comes with their own distinct abilities, aided by item pickups, special moves and combos. Streets of Rage 4 is available on the PS4.

PS Plus Game Catalog, Classics Catalog titles

In addition to the PS Plus monthly games lineup for June, Sony also announced four bonus titles for the PS Plus Game Catalog. These include fishing RPG Dredge (available on PS4, PS5 starting May 29), action-adventure title Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (available on PS4 starting May 31), sports sim Cricket 24 (available on PS4, PS5 starting June 5) and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (available on PS4, PS5, starting June 7). All Game Catalog titles will be available to members of PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers.

Additionally, Sony is adding three PS2 titles — Tomb Raider Legend, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus — to Classics Catalog on June 11. The PlayStation Parent is also offering four PS VR 2 games — Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders, Before Your Eyes and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2. The Classics Catalog and the VR games will be accessible to PS Plus Premium subscribers on June 11 and June 6, respectively.

As part of its Days of Play celebration, Sony is also offering a free game trial for the recently launched WWE 2K24, available to Premium members on PS4 and PS5, starting May 29. Additionally, the company is giving away free PS Plus avatars, in-game packs and other discounts and offers. PlayStation Days of Play celebration is now live and will end on June 12.

