Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Announces PS Plus Monthly Games for June, Bonus Titles for Game Catalog and More as Part of Days of Play

Sony Announces PS Plus Monthly Games for June, Bonus Titles for Game Catalog and More as Part of Days of Play

PS Plus monthly games lineup for June includes SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 May 2024 13:22 IST
Sony Announces PS Plus Monthly Games for June, Bonus Titles for Game Catalog and More as Part of Days of Play

Photo Credit: Sony

PlayStation Days of Play celebration begins May 29

Highlights
  • Sony also announced four bonus titles for the PS Plus Game Catalog
  • Days of Play celebration will end on June 12
  • All PS Plus monthly games will be available on June 4
Advertisement

Sony has announced the slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus in June as part of its annual Days of Play celebration that begins May 29. With the promotion, PlayStation is offering monthly free games to all PS Plus subscribers in June, bonus titles and game trials for Game Catalog, Classics Catalog and PS VR2 to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members, and other offers. PS Plus monthly games lineup for June includes SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4. The three titles will be available to all PS Plus members on June 4.

The PS Plus games, alongside other Days of Play offerings, were announced on the PlayStation Blog Tuesday. The Days of Play celebration, which starts off today, will be valid through June 12. It's also worth noting that EA Sports FC 24, a free PS Plus title for May, will be available for all PS Plus subscribers to redeem till June 18.

Other games in PS Plus' monthly lineup for May — Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall, announced earlier this month — can be added to library till June 3. Here's a look at the PS Plus monthly games lineup for June.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

This SpongeBob platformer from 2023 follows its titular iconic cartoon hero on a journey through alternate realities, called Wish Worlds, as he tries to save his home, Bikini Bottom. Each Wish World serves as a distinct biome, as players navigate colourful levels, employing their traversal and combat abilities. SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

AEW Fight Forever

Based on the Americal wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling, AEW Fight Forever is a professional wrestling title, similar to the popular WWE 2K franchise. Developed by Yuke's, AEW Fight Forever favours an arcade-style wrestling gameplay and presentation over a more grounded depiction. The game features different modes and match styles, across single player and online multiplayer. Fight Forever also features a career mode, called “Road to Elite,” where players can create a custom character or opt to play as a wrestler from the AEW roster. AEW Fight Forever will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

screenshot 4 1 aew

AEW Fight Forever released on June 29, 2023
Photo Credit: THQ Nordic

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4, the side-scrolling brawler developed by Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games, is also coming to PS Plus on June 4. First released in 2020, the beat ‘em up title features classing gameplay from the original Streets of Rage trilogy. It can be played by up to four players locally or two players online as they take on waves of enemies and proceed through levels. Each character comes with their own distinct abilities, aided by item pickups, special moves and combos. Streets of Rage 4 is available on the PS4.

PS Plus Game Catalog, Classics Catalog titles

In addition to the PS Plus monthly games lineup for June, Sony also announced four bonus titles for the PS Plus Game Catalog. These include fishing RPG Dredge (available on PS4, PS5 starting May 29), action-adventure title Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 (available on PS4 starting May 31), sports sim Cricket 24 (available on PS4, PS5 starting June 5) and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (available on PS4, PS5, starting June 7). All Game Catalog titles will be available to members of PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers.

Additionally, Sony is adding three PS2 titles — Tomb Raider Legend, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus — to Classics Catalog on June 11. The PlayStation Parent is also offering four PS VR 2 games — Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Walkabout Mini Golf, Synth Riders, Before Your Eyes and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2. The Classics Catalog and the VR games will be accessible to PS Plus Premium subscribers on June 11 and June 6, respectively.

As part of its Days of Play celebration, Sony is also offering a free game trial for the recently launched WWE 2K24, available to Premium members on PS4 and PS5, starting May 29. Additionally, the company is giving away free PS Plus avatars, in-game packs and other discounts and offers. PlayStation Days of Play celebration is now live and will end on June 12.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series SpongeBob SquarePants
PEGI Rating 7+
AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Easy to pick up and learn
  • Fast-paced gameplay
  • Great gore effects
  • A goofy arsenal of weapons
  • Men and women wrestlers can fight each other
  • Bad
  • Clunky controls, no continuous omni-directional running
  • Daft AI opponents and partners
  • No commentary, severely shorted entrance cutscenes
  • Barebones tutorial mode, lacklustre story mode
  • Character creation suite is limited
  • High price
Read detailed THQ Nordic AEW Fight Forever review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Beat ‘Em Up
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, iOS, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Streets of Rage
PEGI Rating 12+
Dredge

Dredge

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Endless list of characters to play with
  • Good variety in level locations
  • Massive open world
  • Funny visual gags
  • Galore for Marvel super-fans
  • Bad
  • Same, repetitive gameplay
  • X-Men, others missing
  • No combat combos, multi-build
  • Confusing environment at times
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus June 2024, PS Plus Monthly Free Games, Game Catalog, Classi, PS5, PS4, Sony, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation, Days of Play, Days of Play 2024, Days of Play Sale
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $62,000, Solana Joins Ether, Tether in Losses

Related Stories

Sony Announces PS Plus Monthly Games for June, Bonus Titles for Game Catalog and More as Part of Days of Play
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F6 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Offers
  2. OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  4. Redmi Pad Pro 5G to Launch Soon; Tablet Officially Teased
  5. Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch
  6. Microsoft Brings Copilot AI Integration to Its Android Launcher App
  7. Motorola Razr 50 Shows Up on Geekbench
  8. Here's When Apple Reportedly Plans to Launch Its OLED MacBook Pro Model
  9. Nothing May Introduce Two New Colourways for the Phone 2a Tomorrow
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch X Could Launch Soon, Compete With This Apple Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Slim, PS VR2, DualSense Controllers Discounted in Sony's Days of Play Sale: See Price
  2. Hong Kong SFC to Audit Compliance of Crypto Firms After Exchange Licencing Deadline
  3. MacBook Pro With OLED Display 'Highly Likely' to Be Launched by Apple in 2026: Report
  4. Motorola Razr 50 With MediaTek Dimensity SoC Listed on Geekbench
  5. Copilot AI Comes to Microsoft Launcher App for Android: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Ring Allegedly Listed on FCC; Battery Ratings, Ring Size Range Tipped
  7. Microsoft Copilot for Telegram Released in Beta, Available to All Users for Free
  8. Sony Announces PS Plus Monthly Games for June, Bonus Titles for Game Catalog and More as Part of Days of Play
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Over $62,000, Solana Joins Ether, Tether in Losses
  10. Apple's WWDC 2024 Invite Reveals Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch, What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »