Assassin’s Creed Mirage Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s console version unlocks October 5 at 12am-midnight local time across the world.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2023 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in 9th-century Baghdad

  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s PC launch times are staggered
  • AC Mirage is going back to the series’ stealth-based roots
  • The game will occupy 40GB of storage space
Assassin's Creed Mirage is prepping to release this week, and before that, we've received global launch timings for the same. Ubisoft tweeted an infographic listing different timezones that point toward a staggered release — meaning the game unlocks at different times across the world. On console, the ninth-century Baghdad-set title goes live at midnight local time on October 5, which means the more impatient players can try changing their system's location to New Zealand to try and get in early. So far, the release schedule is straightforward, with preloading already live across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. However, the PC unlock is a tad confusing, with some regions getting a headstart by as much as a day.

India isn't mentioned in the infographic, but we can assume the PC version will launch sometime after October 5 at midnight. We've got Abu Dhabi's unlock time for reference, which stands at 3 am GST, aligning with 4:30 am IST in India. Bear in mind that the PC port is only accessible via the Ubisoft Connect app and Epic Games Store, with Assassin's Creed Mirage launching on the latter platform at 4 pm UTC on October 5, which translates to 9:30 pm in India.

PC players in Los Angeles, US, can start playing on October 4 at 10 pm PDT, while those on the East Coast of New York City begin their journey on October 5 at 1 am EDT. Montreal, Canada, follows the same timezone as the latter, whereas players in London can access it on October 5 at 12 am BST — in tandem with their console release. Meanwhile, Tokyo, Japan's PC launch is set for October 4 at 10 pm JST and Sydney, Australia, is among the first regions to jump in on October 5 at 12 am AEDT. All other global launch timings for Assassin's Creed Mirage on PC and console are listed below.

Assassin's Creed Mirage global launch timings

Los Angeles
PC: October 4, 10pm PDT
Consoles: October 5, 12 am PDT

Montreal
PC: October 5, 1am EDT
Consoles: October 5, 12 am EDT

New York
PC: October 5, 1am EDT
Consoles: October 5, 12 am EDT

Mexico City
PC: October 4, 12am CST
Consoles: October 5, 12 am CST

São Paulo
PC: October 5, 2am BRT
Consoles: October 5, 12 am BRT

London
PC: October 5, 12am BST
Consoles: October 5, 12 am BST

Paris
PC: October 5, 1am CEST
Consoles: October 5, 12am CEST

Stockholm
PC: October 5, 1am CEST
Consoles: October 5, 12am CEST

Kyiv
PC: October 5, 2am EEST
Consoles: October 5, 12 am EEST

Abu Dhabi
PC: October 5, 3am GST
Consoles: October 5, 12 am GST

Johannesburg
PC: October 5, 1am SAST
Consoles: October 5, 12 am SAST

Shanghai
PC: October 4, 9pm CST
Consoles: October 5, 12 am CST

Tokyo
PC: October 4, 10pm JST
Consoles: October 5, 12 am JST

Seoul
PC: October 4, 10pm KST
Consoles: October 5, 12 am KST

Sydney
PC: October 5, 12am AEDT
Consoles: October 5, 12 am AEDT

Last month, Ubisoft revealed system requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage, showing that running the game at Ultra settings does not require the latest AMD 7000 or Nvidia's 40 series cards. At the time, Intel was confirmed as the official partner for the game, which itself was optimised for its Arc series graphics cards, a brand of GPUs that isn't popular in the PC gaming community. After dabbling in the open-world RPG field for a bit, Assassin's Creed Mirage is taking a back-to-basics approach, with a tighter scope and a focus on crafty stealth assassinations, charting the rise of Basim Ibn Ishaq, from a mere thief to a feared killer.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out October 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. An Apple iOS release is also planned for early 2024.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
