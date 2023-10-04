Assassin’s Creed Mirage Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details

Assassin's Creed Mirage is prepping to release this week, and before that, we've received global launch timings for the same. Ubisoft tweeted an infographic listing different timezones that point toward a staggered release — meaning the game unlocks at different times across the world. On console, the ninth-century Baghdad-set title goes live at midnight local time on October 5, which means the more impatient players can try changing their system's location to New Zealand to try and get in early. So far, the release schedule is straightforward, with preloading already live across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. However, the PC unlock is a tad confusing, with some regions getting a headstart by as much as a day.

India isn't mentioned in the infographic, but we can assume the PC version will launch sometime after October 5 at midnight. We've got Abu Dhabi's unlock time for reference, which stands at 3 am GST, aligning with 4:30 am IST in India. Bear in mind that the PC port is only accessible via the Ubisoft Connect app and Epic Games Store, with Assassin's Creed Mirage launching on the latter platform at 4 pm UTC on October 5, which translates to 9:30 pm in India.

PC players in Los Angeles, US, can start playing on October 4 at 10 pm PDT, while those on the East Coast of New York City begin their journey on October 5 at 1 am EDT. Montreal, Canada, follows the same timezone as the latter, whereas players in London can access it on October 5 at 12 am BST — in tandem with their console release. Meanwhile, Tokyo, Japan's PC launch is set for October 4 at 10 pm JST and Sydney, Australia, is among the first regions to jump in on October 5 at 12 am AEDT. All other global launch timings for Assassin's Creed Mirage on PC and console are listed below.

Discover the official release timing of Mirage on XBOX, PlayStation and PC in your region 🕐#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/hbG9jqtXts — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) October 3, 2023

Assassin's Creed Mirage global launch timings

Los Angeles

PC: October 4, 10pm PDT

Consoles: October 5, 12 am PDT

Montreal

PC: October 5, 1am EDT

Consoles: October 5, 12 am EDT

New York

PC: October 5, 1am EDT

Consoles: October 5, 12 am EDT

Mexico City

PC: October 4, 12am CST

Consoles: October 5, 12 am CST

São Paulo

PC: October 5, 2am BRT

Consoles: October 5, 12 am BRT

London

PC: October 5, 12am BST

Consoles: October 5, 12 am BST

Paris

PC: October 5, 1am CEST

Consoles: October 5, 12am CEST

Stockholm

PC: October 5, 1am CEST

Consoles: October 5, 12am CEST

Kyiv

PC: October 5, 2am EEST

Consoles: October 5, 12 am EEST

Abu Dhabi

PC: October 5, 3am GST

Consoles: October 5, 12 am GST

Johannesburg

PC: October 5, 1am SAST

Consoles: October 5, 12 am SAST

Shanghai

PC: October 4, 9pm CST

Consoles: October 5, 12 am CST

Tokyo

PC: October 4, 10pm JST

Consoles: October 5, 12 am JST

Seoul

PC: October 4, 10pm KST

Consoles: October 5, 12 am KST

Sydney

PC: October 5, 12am AEDT

Consoles: October 5, 12 am AEDT

Last month, Ubisoft revealed system requirements for Assassin's Creed Mirage, showing that running the game at Ultra settings does not require the latest AMD 7000 or Nvidia's 40 series cards. At the time, Intel was confirmed as the official partner for the game, which itself was optimised for its Arc series graphics cards, a brand of GPUs that isn't popular in the PC gaming community. After dabbling in the open-world RPG field for a bit, Assassin's Creed Mirage is taking a back-to-basics approach, with a tighter scope and a focus on crafty stealth assassinations, charting the rise of Basim Ibn Ishaq, from a mere thief to a feared killer.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is out October 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. An Apple iOS release is also planned for early 2024.

