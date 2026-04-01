Crimson Desert Has Sold 4 Million Copies, Pearl Abyss Announces

Crimson Desert, the open world action-adventure game from Pearl Abyss, has surpassed 4 million copies sold. The South Korean developer announced the latest sales figure on Wednesday. Crimson Desert launched on March 19 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, and has continued to sell well despite mixed initial reception.

Crimson Desert Sells 4 Million Copies

“Crimson Desert has sold through 4 million copies worldwide. Thank you to all the Greymanes who have been a part of this journey with us and for all of your incredible love and support,” the official Crimson Desert account on X posted.

Just last week, Pearl Abyss announced that Crimson Desert had sold 3 million copies across all platforms.

#CrimsonDesert has sold through 4 million copies worldwide. Thank you to all the Greymanes who have been a part of this journey with us and for all of your incredible love and support. pic.twitter.com/ZJdavC9FOR — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) April 1, 2026

Crimson Desert has been a success on Steam, too. According to SteamDB charts, the game hit a new all-time peak concurrent player count of 276,261 over the last weekend, nearly two weeks after its launch. It's among the most played games on Steam at the moment.

Crimson Desert Updates

Developer Pearl Abyss has also released regular updates for Crimson Desert since launch, addressing issues related to gameplay, visuals, among a host of bug fixes.

Days after launch, the studio released a major patch, version 1.00.03, that improved the game's combat, performance, and stability. The patch added several player-requested features, including an in-game stash and improvements to keyboard and mouse controls.

Following the patch, the user ratings of the game improved, with Steam reviews changing to ‘Mostly Positive'. The game's user score on Metacritic has also risen to 8.8 after over 10,000 reviews.

In a more recent patch, version 1.01.00, Crimson Desert added five summonable mounts, decreased loading times for fast travel and revival, and introduced more changes to the control scheme.

Crimson Desert launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 19. The game is set on the fictional continent of Pywel and follows Kliff, a Greymane warrior, as he attempts to reunite with his comrades and rebuild his faction.