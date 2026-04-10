Crimson Desert developer Pearl Abyss is not taking its foot off the pedal when it comes to content updates for the open world game. The South Korean studio shared a preview of new Crimson Desert features, content, and enhancements currently in the works in a dev update Friday. The action-adventure title is set to get replayable boss fights, new difficulty settings, and a host of improvements across the board.

Crimson Desert New Features in Development

Since Crimson Desert released on March 19, Pearl Abyss has pushed regular updates that have overhauled the gameplay experience. Initial reception to the game was mixed due to a host of issues, but the developer soon released a patch that addressed the most pressing concerns. Crimson Desert has since received multiple patches that have added new features and quality-of-life improvements.

It's been three weeks since we first welcomed you to Pywel, and we're incredibly grateful for your adventures, feedback, and support along the way. Today, we'd like to share a preview of new features, content, and improvements currently in development, including new ways to… pic.twitter.com/bE40OrJfli — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) April 10, 2026

In a new blog post, Pearl Abyss confirmed it was working on a wide variety of new content and improvements for Crimson Desert. One of the major changes in development is new challenges for players. These include boss rematches, re-blockading of liberated areas, and a difficulty setting currently missing from the game. Crimson Desert will get easy, normal, and hard difficulty settings in an update.

Pearl Abyss is also working on new character improvements. The two ancillary playable characters, Damiane and Oongka, will get their own new skills comparable to the main protagonist, Kliff. Players will also be able customise how they appear in the game by getting an option to hide weapons on their character's back. Additionally, new outfits will be added to the game.

Crimson Desert will also get more QOL improvements like a new specialised storages for food, gatherables, wardrobe, and collections. Pearl Abyss will also add new summonable mounts and pets in the game.

Crimson Desert will get more detailed distant scenery

Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Finally, Crimson Desert is also set to get further system and graphical improvements. The game's complicated control scheme has been a source of frustration for players since launch, and Pearl Abyss has refined controls over multiple patches. The studio now plans to add customization options for certain controller inputs. The studio is also planning to expand the range of configurable keys for keyboard and mouse. Additionally, the game will also get a new set of UI improvements.

On the graphics front, Pearl Abyss is working on improving the visual quality of distant backgrounds in the game. The studio shared screenshots of distant landscapes that show more detail compared to game's current visuals.

The updates announced Friday are currently in development, and final details may change when the patch is released, the studio said. Pearl Abyss aims to roll these updates out gradually from April through June.

Crimson Desert launched on March 19 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The open world action-adventure title has since sold over 4 million copies.