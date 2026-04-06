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Crimson Desert Gets New Patch With Extra Storage Capacity, Headgear Visibility Option and More Improvements

Patch 1.02.00 includes fixes for several gameplay issues and bugs and improves Crimson Desert's performance across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 April 2026 15:06 IST
Crimson Desert Gets New Patch With Extra Storage Capacity, Headgear Visibility Option and More Improvements

Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 19

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Highlights
  • Crimson Desert has received multiple updates since launch
  • The game has sold 4 million copies
  • The new patch is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
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Crimson Desert has received yet another patch that brings a host of gameplay changes, new features, and fixes that aim to significantly improve the experience. Developer Pearl Abyss rolled out Patch 1.02.00 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on Saturday, adding a headgear visibility option, storage expansion, and other much requested changes.

Pearl Abyss has been prompt with regular updates since Crimson Desert launched on March 19. The South Korean developer has taken player feedback into consideration and release fixes that overhaul the action-adventure game and introduce new features.

Crimson Desert Patch 1.02.00 Released

Patch 1.02.00, now available on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox, expands the private storage capacity to up to 1000 slots depending on the Greymane camp's expansion level. A storage was not present in the game at launch, but was quickly added with a major update within days.

The new patch also adds the option to turn off the visibility of the equipped headgear. Additionally, the update brings back the older movement controls via a new ‘Movement Controls' option in settings, along with other control-related improvements.

Patch 1.02.00 includes fixes for several gameplay issues and bugs, additional fast travel points, and a host of combat fixes. The update also comes with improvements to UI, quests, and NPCs.

Further, Crimson Desert's graphics and performance on PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series S/X have also received a boost.

The patch is currently available on Steam (Windows and Mac), Epic Games Store, PlayStation, and Xbox. It will be rolled out to Mac App Store at a later time, Peal Abyss said. You can check out the full list of changes in the patch notes published on the Crimson Desert website.

Crimson Desert launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 19 and faced criticism from players over gameplay and performance issues. Pearl Abyss, however, quickly released a major patch within days that addressed a bulk of the concerns raised. Since the release of the patch, the game's Steam reviews and Metacritic user scores have turned positive. Pearl Abyss has continued to push patches and has introduced new features, radically changing the gameplay experience.

The prompt post-launch support has helped Crimson Desert sell 4 million copies across platforms. Pearl Abyss announced the sales milestone last week, just days after the open world game hit a new concurrent player peak on Steam.

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Further reading: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert Patch
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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