Crimson Desert has received a new patch that adds difficulty settings and improves inventory management, distant scenery quality, controls, alongside a host of other enhacements and fixes. The update is now rolling out across all platforms, except Mac, which will get the patch at a later time, developer Pearl Abyss said. The studio had detailed these planned improvements in a dev update earlier this month.

Crimson Desert Patch 1.04.00 Features

The most notable addition in Crimson Desert Patch 1.04.00 is difficulty settings. The open-world action-adventure title lacked difficulty options at launch. With the update, it gets Easy, Normal, and Hard difficulty options. The Hard difficulty option will be a challenging experience for players looking for more “intense and thrilling combat,” Pearl Abyss said in the patch notes.

The patch also brings a wide range of storage solutions for players — a much-requested feature. These include dedicated chests for gatherables, food items, and collectibles, alongside an outfit storage feature for the wardrobe. There are further improvements to the Greymane camp, along with an expanded selection of pets.

Greymanes, Patch Version 1.04.00 is rolling out.

This patch adds game difficulty settings, new storage items, new pets, a keyboard/mouse and controller preset, new category tabs for the inventory, distant scenery quality improvements, UI improvements, and more.



Check the details… pic.twitter.com/GmgGKxOrrn — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) April 23, 2026

Patch 1.04.00 also adds presets for keyboard/mouse and controllers, with original controls available via the Classic preset. The update brings further refinements to controls and combat, alongside several gameplay fixes for each playable character.

One of the major changes is the addition of categories to the player inventory. Now players can sort their inventory items across six category tabs: All, Documents, Equipment, Food, Materials, and Others. This should significantly improve inventory management and navigation. There are other updates and fixes to the UI and the game's minimap.

Graphical improvements include a boost to the rendering quality of distant objects and textures. These will appear more detailed with higher graphics settings. Other changes include improvements to hair lighting and visual quality of characters at long distances.

The patch also addresses a host of stability and gameplay issues, alongside a wide variety of fixes. You can check out the patch notes on the Crimson Desert website to see the complete list of updates.

Pearl Abyss had announced these patches in a dev update earlier this month. Several other improvements are coming to the game in updates that will roll out gradually from April through June. The South Korean studio has released regular updates for Crimson Desert since it launched on March 19. Major patches, fixes, and gameplay changes have overhauled the game from its original state at launch.

Committed post-launch support from Pearl Abyss has helped Crimson Desert sell over 5 million copies across supported platforms. The open-world game reached the sales milestone last week in less than a month since it was released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Mac.